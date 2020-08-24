TrojanSports - Rivals Rankings Week: Counting down the 20 five-stars in 2021

Welcome to Rivals Rankings Week for the 2021 class. There are 20 five-stars in this rankings update and today we counted them down right here. Rivals recruiting director Mike Farrell offered his thoughts on each five-star, and we showcased each player with a spotlight video. Here are the daily highlights of a busy 2021 Rivals Rankings Week: MONDAY: Five-stars revealed TUESDAY: New Rivals250 released WEDNESDAY: Offensive position rankings released THURSDAY: Defensive position rankings released FRIDAY: State rankings released

1. DE Korey Foreman

Remaining No. 1 overall in the updated 2021 five-star rankings is California DE Korey Foreman.



LSU, Clemson, Georgia, USC and Alabama are among those vying to land his commitment.



Farrell's Take: Foreman is a big, dynamic rush end with a great deal of athleticism for his size. He could also play inside if needed. *****

2. OT Amarius Mims

Coming in at No. 2 in our updated 2021 five-star countdown is Georgia OT Amarius Mims @amarius_mims



Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Tennessee and Georgia are vying to land his commitment.



Farrell's Take: Mims is a mammoth tackle with great footwork and balance who should be a franchise guy on the left side. *****

3. QB Caleb Williams

Coming in at No. 3 in our updated 2021 five-star countdown is Oklahoma @SoonerScoop QB Caleb Williams @CALEBcsw



Farrell's Take: Williams can beat you in many ways and has a strong arm and terrific release. His ability to extend the play makes him special. *****

4. DE JT Tuiamoloau

Coming in at No. 4 in our updated 2021 five-star countdown is Washington DL J.T. Tuimoloau @JT_tuimoloau



Washington, Ohio State, Alabama, Oregon, Oklahoma, USC and others are vying for his commitment.



Farrell's Take: The big end is an outstanding athlete for his size and a rare specimen who could easily play 3 or 5 technique in college. *****

5. DT Maason Smith

Coming in at No. 5 in our updated 2021 five-star countdown is Louisiana DT Maason Smith @maassoonn_



LSU, Georgia, Miami and Alabama are among the schools vying for his commitment.



Farrell's Take: An aggressive defensive tackle with a rare motor, Smith shoots the gap with ease and handles double teams well freeing up teammates. *****

6. QB Brock Vandagriff

Coming in at No. 6 in our updated 2021 five-star countdown is Georgia @UGASportscom QB commit Brock Vandagriff @BrockVandagriff



Farrell's Take: Vandagriff is a big quarterback who should top out around 240 pounds with a cannon arm in college. *****

7. RB Camar Wheaton

Coming in at No. 7 in our updated 2021 five-star countdown is Texas RB Camar Wheaton @CamarWheaton



Oklahoma, Texas, LSU, SMU, and Alabama are vying for his commitment.



Farrell's Take: Wheaton is a home run threat from anywhere on the field with his elite speed and he can also impact in the passing game. *****



8. DE Jack Sawyer

Coming in at No. 8 in our updated 2021 five-star countdown is Ohio State @OSUatRivals DE commit Jack Sawyer @jacksawyer40



Farrell's Take: Sawyer has a great get off and can beat opponents with speed but also a solid crossover and his pursuit is relentless. *****

9. OG Bryce Foster

Coming in at No. 9 in our updated 2021 five-star countdown is Texas OL Bryce Foster.



Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Oregon, LSU and Texas are vying for his commitment.



Farrell's Take: Foster is a powerful interior lineman who rag dolls opponents and dominates in the run game. His pass set is excellent as well. *****

10. OT Tommy Brockermeyer

Coming in at No. 10 in our updated 2021 five-stars countdown is Alabama @BamaInsider OL commit Tommy Brockermeyer @TBrockermeyer



Farrell's Take: Brockermeyer is a prototypical left tackle with athleticism, balance, quick feet and excellent arm extension. *****

11. WR Emeka Egbuka

Coming in at No. 11 in our updated 2021 five-star countdown is Washington WR Emeka Egbuka.



Ohio State, Washington, Clemson and Oklahoma are vying for his commitment.



Farrell's Take: Egbuka sets up opponents well and is an excellent route runner with good size and exceptional hands. *****

12. WR Mario Williams

Coming in at No. 12 in our updated 2021 five-stars countdown is Okahoma @SoonerScoop WR commit Mario Williams @MarioWill00



Farrell's Take: Williams is dynamic after the catch and is excellent at getting yards after contact despite being a smaller receiver. *****

13. QB Sam Huard

Coming in at No. 13 in our updated 2021 five-star countdown is Washington @UWDawgReport QB commit Sam Huard @samhuard11



Farrell's Take: Huard is as smooth as they come as a lefty quarterback with great accuracy and touch. He also has excellent arm strength. *****

14. DE Tunmise Adeleye

Coming in at No. 14 in our updated 2021 five-star countdown is Texas DE Tunmise Adeleye.



Texas A&M, Alabama, Florida, Ohio State and several others are vying for his commitment.



Farrell's Take: Adeleye rarely gets knocked off balance and plays with excellent leverage. He excels is working off of contact. *****

15. OT Tristan Leigh

Coming in at No. 15 in our updated 2021 five-star countdown is Virginia OL Tristan Leigh @Leigh71Tristan



Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Oklahoma and Ohio State are the schools vying to land his commitment.



Farrell's Take: Leigh has a great frame to fill out as an offensive tackle and his ability to reset and adjust on the fly is rare. *****

16. OG Donovan Jackson

Coming in at No. 16 in our new 2021 five-stars countdown is Ohio State @OSUatRivals OL commit Donovan Jackson @D_jack78



Farrell's Take: Jackson is a versatile lineman who can play guard or tackle at the next level and dominate at either. *****

17. QB Ty Thompson

Coming in at No. 17 in our updated 2021 five-stars countdown is Oregon @DSArivals QB commit Ty Thompson @ty_thompson7



Farrell's Take: Thompson is a thick quarterback with a quick release and excellent arm strength. He can also beat you with his feet and keeps defenses off balance. *****

18. DB James Williams

Coming in at No. 18 in our new 2021 five-stars countdown is Miami @CaneSport DB commit James Williams @Begreat_20



Farrell's Take: Williams is a huge safety who has rare coverage ability for a big man and can also support the run. *****

19. OT Blake Fisher

Coming in at No. 19 in our new 2021 five-stars countdown is Notre Dame @BGInews OT Blake Fisher @bfisher54_



Farrell's Take: Fisher has mammoth size and a great wingspan which makes it hard to get through or around him. *****

20. S Corey Collier

Our 2021 rankings week kicks off today, with the debut of our 20 five-stars.



Coming in at No. 20 is Florida @GatorsTerritory DB commit Corey Collier @_ccollierjr2



