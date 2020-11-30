 TrojanSports - Rivals Rankings Week: Counting down to No. 1
Rivals Rankings Week: Counting down to No. 1

Dave Berry, Mike Farrell, Woody Wommack
Rivals.com

Rivals Rankings Week has arrived for the 2021 class with updates to the Rivals250, as well as our position and state rankings. We kicked off the week by counting down all 26 of our five-stars throughout Monday.

RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK SCHEDULE:

Monday: Five-Star Countdown

Tuesday: New Rivals250 released

Wednesday: Offensive position rankings released

Thursday: Defensive position rankings released

Friday: State rankings released

*****

1. DT Maason Smith

Mike Farrell's take: Smith has taken his game to the next level as far as conditioning and his ability to pursue the passer.

*****

2. OT JC Latham

Mike Farrell's take: Latham is long overdue for his fifth star and is now elite in every facet as an OT in his second year playing the position.

*****

3. DE Korey Foreman

Mike Farrell's take: Foreman is an elite pass rusher with explosion and quickness. I doubt the missed season will impact his development.

*****

4. OT Amarius Mims

Mike Farrell's take: Mims is massive and agile, and he’s getting more physical each season.

*****

5. QB Caleb Williams

Mike Farrell's take: Williams is a special athlete at the quarterback position and will drive defenses crazy with his run/pass ability.

*****

6. DE J.T. Tuimoloau

Mike Farrell's take: Tuiamoloa is a freaky athlete who can play end or tackle in college and attack the passer.

*****

7. QB Brock Vandagriff

Mike Farrell's take: Vandagriff is going to be a massive quarterback who will stand strong in the pocket and use his rocket to make plays downfield.

*****

8. OT Tommy Brockermeyer

Mike Farrell's take: A technically advanced offensive lineman, he will pair nicely at Alabama with JC Latham.

*****

9. QB Ty Thompson

Mike Farrell's take: Thompson has as much upside as anyone in this class and keeps rising in the rankings because of his dual threat ability.

*****

10. RB Camar Wheaton

Mike Farrell's take: Wheaton has track speed and great moves in the open field, which means he can score from anywhere.

*****

11. WR Emeka Egbuka

Mike Farrell's take: Egbuka is physically bigger and stronger than ever before and reminds me of Terrell Owens on film.

*****

12. DE Jack Sawyer

Mike Farrell's take: Sawyer is an exceptional pass rusher who should impact early in college and has deceptive power.

*****

13. OL Donovan Jackson

Mike Farrell's take: Jackson can dominate at tackle or guard at the next level and is an exceptional run blocker.

*****

14. OL Bryce Foster

Mike Farrell's take: Foster is a physical force and a road grader in the run game with a solid pass set as well.

*****

15. WR Mario Williams

Mike Farrell's take: Williams is shifty after the catch and has great ball skills. He will be scary as he adds a little more speed.

*****

16. QB Sam Huard

Mike Farrell's take: The smooth lefty is as accurate as you’ll find at the quarterback position and reminds me of Tua Tagovailoa.

*****

17. OT Tristan Leigh

Mike Farrell's take: Leigh not only dominates in the run game but he’s excellent with his hands and arm extension in the pass game.

*****

18. LB Dallas Turner

Mike Farrell's take: Turner is an exceptional pass rusher with an amazing motor and will be a nasty hybrid in college.

*****

19. S James Williams

Mike Farrell's take: Williams has become more physical this season and is one of the best pure athletes in this class.

*****

20. S Sage Ryan

Mike Farrell's take: Ryan has length and tremendous instincts and could play offense if defense didn’t pan out.

*****

21. LB Barrett Carter

Mike Farrell's take: Carter is an exceptional athlete who covers so much ground on defense, he’s like a safety with linebacker size.

*****

22. S Corey Collier

Mike Farrell's take: Collier is a tackling machine as a defensive back and is very active in pass protection as well.

*****

 23. OT Kingsley Suamataia

Mike Farrell's take: His ceiling is so high and he’s improved greatly this season that he could easily be a first-rounder down the line.

*****

24. DE Tunmise Adeleye

Mike Farrell's take: — Adeleye is an aggressive pass rusher who can also hold the edge and should dominate in all aspects at the college level.

*****

25. OT Blake Fisher

Mike Farrell's take: Fisher dominates with his size and power but has impressive feet.

*****

26. OT Nolan Rucci

Mike Farrell's take: — Rucci has added size and has the athleticism and natural ability to be an elite left tackle.

{{ article.author_name }}