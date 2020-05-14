Rivals Rankings Week continues as we unveil the updated position rankings. Our focus here is on the new rankings for the defensive line. East Coast analyst Adam Friedman takes a closer look at the biggest storylines among these position groups. 2021 rankings: Strongside defensive ends | Weakside defensive ends | Defensive tackles



PROGRAM WITH TOP COMMITS: Ohio State

This shouldn’t be a surprise for anybody that’s been following the last few NFL Drafts. Ohio State has churned out top defensive linemen year after year and the Buckeyes aren’t showing any signs of slowing down. Five-star defensive end Jack Sawyer has been committed to the hometown Buckeyes since February of last year and shows no sign of wavering on his pledge. This February, Ohio State added another in-state standout in defensive tackle Michael Hall, No. 77 in the new Rivals250. Holding commitments from only Sawyer and Hall would have been enough to name Ohio State the team with the top defensive line commits so far but the addition of new five-star Tunmise Adeleye puts Ohio State on another level. The Buckeyes are the only program with commitments from two five-star defensive linemen and they have the most defensive line commits in the Rivals250.

PROSPECT TO WATCH: Zaire Patterson

Zaire Patterson has a ton of potential as an edge defender and his skill set has attracted some of the top programs across the country. He is set to commit on May 26 and it appears he is down to North Carolina, South Carolina, Clemson and Alabama. At this point, all signs point to him staying in the Carolinas but there is still some time for movement. North Carolina and Clemson are rumored to be his top two choices, but all four teams are still jockeying for position.

PROGRAMS TO WATCH: Clemson, LSU, North Carolina, USC