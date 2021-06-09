Rivals Rankings Week: Roundtable on offensive position rankings
Rivals Rankings Week rolls on Wednesday as we address the offensive position rankings. There is still plenty to debate before the final position rankings are locked into place. Who is the next five-star QB? Who should be the top tight end? Will Julian Armella or Kelvin Banks be the top OL when the chips fall? Our analysts - Adam Friedman, Adam Gorney, Josh Helmholdt and Sam Spiegelman - sit down at the Rivals Roundtable and discuss.
1. Who is the next five-star QB?
This is a really tough question to answer, but the two candidates I'm thinking of are Cade Klubnik and Ty Simpson. I saw Simpson perform at the Indianapolis Rivals Camp in the awful weather and he was impressive, but he wasn't able to show off his entire repertoire. Klubnik's film is outstanding and I really like what I've seen from him in this limited offseason. Once we're able to see more from both passers, I think Klubnik edges out Simpson for his fifth star. I do think it's more likely than not that both quarterbacks end up as five-stars but it may not happen in the same rankings update. - Friedman
My money is on Simpson, an Alabama commit. We debated whether to move him up to five-star status during this rankings cycle. It didn't happen after some serious discussions but we should see Simpson more this summer against some high-level competition and if not then during his senior season, and I would bet we will pull the trigger. Not only do I love his playing style and his decision-making but he's a coach's son and Simpson carries himself with surefire confidence that he's going to win the game, make the play and there's nothing else to it. Klubnik is also in the conversation and I'd love to see more of Conner Weigman, but Simpson is my pick right now. - Gorney
I am not sure there is another five-star quarterback in this 2022 class. Having seen both Simpson and Maalik Murphy recently, I liked both, but feel they are accurately rated at four stars. I know there is a lot of positive buzz about Klubnik, but I have not seen him as much as the others at the top of this ranking. - Helmholdt
Klubnik. The Clemson commitment not only lifted Austin (Texas) Westlake to back-to-back Class 6A state championships, but Klubnik played exceptionally well and did so through an AC joint separation in his throwing shoulder. That’s a painful injury, but it didn’t stop Klubnik from effortlessly completing 18-of-20 passes for 220 yards on top of 97 yards rushing. Klubnik again shined at the Elite 11 this spring as he continues to add more and more checkmarks to his resume. - Spiegelman
2. Who should be the top tight end?
I have no problem with Jake Johnson, Oscar Delp or Jaleel Skinner being the top tight end. Johnson is the more complete package, so I give him the edge, but Delp and Skinner present a lot of matchup problems for defenses and all three have the athleticism and skill sets to be successful in college and beyond. Skinner is probably the most athletic of the group and it'll be interesting to see how his body develops at the next level. - Friedman
*****
I really like Johnson's length and hands, but I still think Delp is the top tight end in this class. Delp is a physical specimen who can run and stretch the field, and he has that rare quality of a guy who can block but is an absolutely nightmare matchup down the field. At the Rivals Camp in Atlanta, Delp moved so well and also caught everything. He's a competitive guy who shows up to every event and works so hard and that should give him the edge in this class. Johnson is special as well and Skinner is the real wild card because he has the possibility of developing into something big, but Delp is the safest best for me. - Gorney
*****
I have not seen Johnson nor Delp live yet, so my evaluations on them are lighter than the other analysts. Honestly, the best tight end I have seen in-person for this 2022 class is Mason Taylor. Not only does he have the size, quickness and athleticism to excel at the position, he has a super-high football IQ and makes plays others do not. - Helmholdt
*****
Johnson. The LSU commitment could have garnered even more buzz entering this debate if he didn't aggravate an injury at Rivals Camp Series Atlanta. In positional drills on tape of his junior season highlights, Johnson is a more classic tight end that can be physical and maul defenders as well as be a major asset in the passing game. Jake's father, Brad, has clued the TikTok world in on his family's athleticism this offseason and Jake is no exception. His dad and older brother, Max, are quarterbacks, and being on the receiving end all these years has allowed Jake to become a crafty pass-catcher. He's got a bright future in Baton Rouge. - Spiegelman
*****
3. Should Julian Armella or Kelvin Banks be the top OL in the Rivals250?
Both tackles are outstanding prospects, and I'd take both to be on my team. But if I had to pick one it would be Julian Armella. He has the physical and technical traits I want in a tackle prospect. He's strong, quick, with long arms and an attitude that sets the tone of the offensive line. I haven't had as many chances to see Kelvin Banks perform in person, but I know he isn't far behind Armella in his development. - Friedman
*****
This is going to be a debate that might not be answered until later in the recruiting cycle. I love both Armella and Banks and there is a good chance Banks could end up No. 1 at the position, but I have no problem with it being Armella right now. Armella has solid footwork and he's a fierce competitor who loves to get after it with defensive linemen. So does Banks and he might even be a little more physically gifted over the long haul. The debate over the best offensive tackle in the class right now falls to Armella, Banks and Zach Rice, and right now I have no problem with Armella, but Banks is definitely right there as well. - Gorney
*****
I am more familiar with Armella, so I am going to lean that direction. The South Florida product checks a lot of the boxes I look for at the offensive tackle position. He has a tall, lean frame that will be developed at the college level. He is an athlete who can handle speedy edge rushers, but he plays with a lot of intensity and will not back down from a fight with bigger ends. - Helmholdt
*****
This is a can't-miss debate. Both Armella and Banks hail from football families and both of their fathers have college experience. Armella was lights out at RCS Miami and plays with a chip on his shoulder and the physicality you covet as at left tackle. Banks was equally as proficient at RCS Dallas. He has an almost-unblemished track record this offseason as he's used elite footwork and athleticism to dominate in 1-on-1s. I like the nastiness in Armella's game, but it's hard to argue against Banks' record of success. - Spiegelman