TrojanSports - Rivals Rankings Week: Updated 2021 linebacker rankings

TEAM MAKING THE MOST MOVES: Maryland

One of the two new five-stars in this ranking update is Terrence Lewis, a Miami product who checks in at No. 3 in the outside linebacker position rankings after moving over from the inside linebacker position. Lewis announced his commitment to Maryland as part of the All-American Bowl’s Signing Day show on Jan. 2, but had actually signed his letter of intent with the Terrapins in the early period a couple weeks earlier. He was one of two big additions at the linebacker position in the early period. Mike Locksley and his staff were also able to flip four-star Branden Jennings, the No. 3-ranked inside linebacker prospect in the 2021 class, from Big Ten rival Michigan on the first day of the Early Signing Period.

*****

PLAYER TO WATCH: Raesjon Davis

There are a handful of prospects in the linebacker position rankings that remain unsigned, all of them at outside linebacker. The highest ranked of the bunch, and a recruitment that has been fascinating to follow over the last few months, is California’s Raesjon Davis. Previously committed to LSU for a year, Davis stepped away from that commitment last month in a move that had been forecasted.

Davis listed a top five on Jan. 17 that consisted of LSU, Ohio State, Oregon, USC and Vanderbilt. He made a visit to Ohio State this past weekend with his family to check out what the Buckeyes have to offer, but USC is the current Rivals FutureCast favorite.

*****

PLAYER ON THE RISE: John Lewis