TrojanSports - Rivals Rankings Week: Updated 2022 defensive back rankings

Rivals continues to roll out its updated rankings for the 2022 class and our focus now moves to defensive backs. We identify the program that's off to a hot start, discuss which program is trending for big names and examine a top prospect that will have a lot of eyes on him.

PROGRAMS WITH THE TOP COMMITS: USC and Ohio State

*****

PROGRAM TO WATCH: LSU

*****

PROSPECTS TO WATCH: Will Johnson and Larry Turner-Gooden