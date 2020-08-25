TrojanSports - Rivals Rankings Week: Where 2021 uncommitted five-stars stand

Remaining No. 1 overall in the updated 2021 five-star rankings is California DE Korey Foreman.



LSU, Clemson, Georgia, USC and Alabama are among those vying to land his commitment.



See the full list of the 20 updated five-stars here: https://t.co/JiEVW3PNkq pic.twitter.com/zJek0rTgNF — Rivals (@Rivals) August 24, 2020

Georgia is making a major run at Foreman and playing in the SEC could be really appealing to the No. 1 prospect in the country. The Bulldogs became even more in focus after the No. 1 overall player made a weekend visit to Athens along with friend and fellow five-star Maason Smith. If there’s a team that’s trending for Foreman right now, it’s definitely UGA.

USC remains a major player as does Oregon if staying closer to home and playing in the Pac-12 becomes a bigger focus. Clemson cannot be counted out yet, although some close to him think the Tigers would be a stretch at this point. Alabama and LSU are also involved. - Adam Gorney, National/West Recruiting Analyst

*****

Coming in at No. 2 in our updated 2021 five-star countdown is Georgia OT Amarius Mims @amarius_mims



Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Tennessee and Georgia are vying to land his commitment.



See the full list of updating five-stars here: https://t.co/JiEVW3PNkq pic.twitter.com/bIhfaky1y1 — Rivals (@Rivals) August 24, 2020

It is an SEC battle for Mims, and still, the school talked most about is Georgia, the in-state school, but the biggest competition for the Bulldogs is not Alabama or Auburn, but Tennessee. Mims has visited Knoxville on his own over the summer and the Vols have surged up his list.

He has tripped to Athens as well, and he is close to five-star quarterback Brock Vandagriff, but this recruitment is far from over. The decision date is Oct. 14, his birthday, and for now, Georgia and Tennessee look to be the favorites.” - Chad Simmons, Southeast Recruiting Analyst

*****

Coming in at No. 4 in our updated 2021 five-star countdown is Washington DL J.T. Tuimoloau @JT_tuimoloau



Washington, Ohio State, Alabama, Oregon, Oklahoma, USC and others are vying for his commitment.



See the full list of updating five-stars here: https://t.co/JiEVW3PNkq pic.twitter.com/L8OlXMnLFI — Rivals (@Rivals) August 24, 2020

The tricky part with Tuimoloau’s recruitment is that he was waiting until later to take visits, not knowing that the coronavirus shutdown would occur and traditional visits would become impossible. Ohio State still looks to be in the best shape with Tuimoloau for obvious reasons and he has a former teammate, Gee Scott, Jr., already there to answer any questions. Washington is still definitely hanging around if staying closer to home becomes a bigger focus and Oregon cannot be counted out for anybody.

One source said Alabama has stepped it up immensely with Tuimoloau recently, so time will tell if there’s any traction there. Oklahoma is in it, too, but would be considered a long shot right now. He does not seem rushed to make a decision and so his recruitment could easily drag on until 2021. - Gorney

*****

Coming in at No. 5 in our updated 2021 five-star countdown is Louisiana DT Maason Smith @maassoonn_



LSU, Georgia, Miami and Alabama are among the schools vying for his commitment.



See the full list of updating five-stars here: https://t.co/JiEVW3PNkq pic.twitter.com/QrFIA7XUY0 — Rivals (@Rivals) August 24, 2020

It has been a much different-looking offseason than Smith could have ever anticipated. He had a loaded schedule of official and unofficial visits he was hoping to make by now. In fact, the nation's top defensive tackle had hoped to give a private commitment before his senior season.

While Smith remains hopeful to take officials at some point in the fall, he was able to squeeze in a visit to LSU back in March and took a quiet, unofficial trip down to Athens along with Vandagriff and Foreman last weekend. Georgia is giving LSU a serious run for the five-star and we expected Smith to land somewhere in the SEC in the end. - Sam Spiegelman, South-Central Recruiting Analyst

*****

Coming in at No. 7 in our updated 2021 five-star countdown is Texas RB Camar Wheaton @CamarWheaton



Oklahoma, Texas, LSU, SMU, and Alabama are vying for his commitment.



See the full list of updating five-stars here: https://t.co/JiEVW3PNkq pic.twitter.com/6Xw0Hd5vA9 — Rivals (@Rivals) August 24, 2020

The always-quiet Wheaton trimmed his list of options down to not two, but three recently with Oklahoma, Alabama and LSU surprisingly making the cut for the nation's most electric running back. Texas was the notable team excluded. Wheaton made a one-day trip to Norman last weekend to attend the star-studded Sooner Summit along with five-star quarterback Caleb Williams, an Oklahoma commitment, five-star target Tristan Leigh and notable commitments like Cody Jackson and Cullen Montgomery. Wheaton's last two visits have been to Norman. Right now, the Sooners seemingly have grabbed momentum. - Spiegelman

*****

Coming in at No. 9 in our updated 2021 five-star countdown is Texas OL Bryce Foster.



Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Oregon, LSU and Texas are vying for his commitment.



See the full list of updating five-stars here: https://t.co/JiEVW3PNkq pic.twitter.com/4HcLIV0me8 — Rivals (@Rivals) August 24, 2020

Foster named Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Texas, Oregon and LSU as his five finalists earlier in the offseason and not much has changed on that front with the absence of visits this spring and summer. While Foster is down to five, there is reason to believe that it's truly a race pinning the Aggies against the Sooners with Oregon and Texas still hanging around. Lincoln Riley and Bill Bedenbaugh have made Foster a top priority and two spring visits to Norman speak volumes. Foster is also a Texas A&M legacy who lives just a short drive from campus. We expect this battle to continue on through December. - Spiegelman

*****

Coming in at No. 11 in our updated 2021 five-star countdown is Washington WR Emeka Egbuka.



Ohio State, Washington, Clemson and Oklahoma are vying for his commitment.



See the full list of updating five-stars here: https://t.co/JiEVW3PNkq pic.twitter.com/7VE2YbWRY2 — Rivals (@Rivals) August 24, 2020

Ohio State is still the team to beat for Egbuka and it’s been that way for some time. The five-star receiver reminds us a lot of Garrett Wilson, but he could be even more productive in Columbus. Egbuka would be another huge addition to a loaded group at Ohio State.

Others are still battling it out for Egbuka and the biggest threat might actually be Oklahoma. He could not make it to Norman this past weekend for the Sooner Summit which could have been huge, but Egbuka loves the offense there and how much he would be used. The Steilacoom standout is also getting closer with Washington QB commit Sam Huard, so the hometown Huskies are also a major player here. Right now, this looks like a three-team race with Ohio State the team on top. - Gorney

*****

Coming in at No. 14 in our updated 2021 five-star countdown is Texas DE Tunmise Adeleye.



Texas A&M, Alabama, Florida, Ohio State and several others are vying for his commitment.



See the full list of updating five-stars here: https://t.co/JiEVW3PNkq pic.twitter.com/dcTyunTTKh — Rivals (@Rivals) August 24, 2020

It was certainly shocking and completely unexpected to learn that Adeleye backed off his Ohio State commitment just five months after making the announcement. Adeleye said he had been leaning toward the Buckeyes since landing the offer. After a brief stint at IMG Academy, Adeleye is back home in Katy, Texas, and is considering Alabama, Florida and Texas A&M. The Aggies offered Adeleye before he played a varsity down; the Crimson Tide just landed a commitment from teammate Jalen Milroe and Florida was the last visit he made in the spring before the dead period. Expect plenty of drama in this one, but ultimately, Adeleye is likely to be playing in the SEC on Saturdays next year. - Spiegelman

*****

Coming in at No. 15 in our updated 2021 five-star countdown is Virginia OL Tristan Leigh @Leigh71Tristan



Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Oklahoma and Ohio State are the schools vying to land his commitment.



See the full list of updating five-stars here: https://t.co/JiEVW3PNkq pic.twitter.com/aHd8tOa0H2 — Rivals (@Rivals) August 24, 2020