The first college football Saturday of the season is upon us and our recruiting analysts discuss its impact on recruiting.
*****
*****
1. Which program could use a strong opening-week win most to make an impression on recruits?
Adam Friedman: This is a toss-up between Texas A&M and Clemson. The Aggies need to gain momentum quickly to show that in-state power and new/old conference rival Texas isn't too far ahead of them. For Clemson, a win or at least a very competitive showing against Georgia is necessary to keep the program from reverting back to the Clemson of the early 2010s.
John Garcia Jr.: Florida Gators. This answer all but writes itself as Florida enters the season with a coach on the hot seat, an in-state rival coming to town and arguably the most gaudy list of recruits set to attend the game on Saturday. Billy Napier and company, home underdogs and all, have a massive opportunity to reverse some of the perception around the program and make up ground with marquee prospects at the same time. While the UF schedule gets no easier, the fast start against a team many have as a College Football Playoff contender could go a long way toward some stability in Gainesville – always critical as recruits navigate the end of the decision-making process.
Adam Gorney: Florida needs a spark. While opponent Miami is sitting No. 8 in the team rankings, the Gators are No. 34 overall and don't really have a lot of recruiting momentum after a few losing seasons, coach Billy Napier being on the hot seat and now entering this season with maybe the toughest schedule in college football. A win, even a decisive win in front of a raucous crowd at The Swamp against an in-state rival, would be massive. Every recruit and their mother is going to be in Gainesville this weekend including a lot of flip targets so Florida would do itself a massive favor if it could get a convincing win over the Hurricanes.
Marshall Levenson: Texas A&M. The Aggies are hosting more than 100 recruits for their game against Notre Dame and a win paired with a much expected vibrant gameday atmosphere could potentially put a rocket ship on Texas A&M's recruiting efforts. It will mark the first game for Mike Elko in College Station as well as taking on a top-10 opponent.
Greg Smith: Texas A&M could do wonders for its perception with recruits with a week one win over Notre Dame. It would go a long way to show prospects that this is truly a program that can make a quick turnaround under Mike Elko. A good season would make the Aggies dangerous on the recruiting trail trying to flip elite prospects.
Sam Spiegelman: Clemson. Recruits all over the South are flocking to Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium to catch the colossal opener between Georgia and Clemson. Coincidence or not, many of the blue-chippers in the stands are considering both the Dawgs and Tigers. At this point in the recruiting cycle, Georgia is in a different tier than Clemson. Dabo Swinney has landed several highly coveted targets over the years, but that number continues to fall behind in the NIL/transfer portal era. A signature Week 1 win over a very highly thought-of opponent such as Georgia would certainly move the needle in a big way for Clemson, especially with the recruits on hand as well as for those watching at home keeping close eyes on this program’s trajectory under Swinney
*****
2. Which recruiting visit this weekend do you find most intriguing?
Adam Friedman: I'll have my eye on Auburn but not because it is hosting Notre Dame quarterback commit Deuce Knight. Five-star Ohio State cornerback commit Na'eem Offord will be back on The Plains after visiting for Big Cat Weekend in late July. The Tigers are working hard to flip him away from the Buckeyes and it seems like they have some momentum. Offord doesn't tip his hand often but – as the saying goes – follow the visits.
John Garcia Jr.: QB Deuce Knight visiting Auburn. This is the only answer going into Week 1. The longtime Notre Dame quarterback commitment has both been rising up the rankings and having flip buzz built around him to stay closer to home with a potential pledge to Auburn or Ole Miss. All of the talk right now is with Auburn and sure enough Knight will be on campus for the Tigers' opener against Alabama A&M. Should things break the right way for Hugh Freeze and company, he would have cleared the final hurdle in the recruiting turnaround on the Plains – landing a potential franchise quarterback. AU was arguably the hottest recruiting team of the summer so landing Knight before Sept. 1 would be a fitting end to its surge into the top five of the national rankings.
Adam Gorney: The No. 1 player in the 2026 class is headed to Las Vegas to watch USC and LSU play on Sunday. That has to tell you something about Jahkeem Stewart's interest in both programs as the Trojans and the Tigers have made massive in-roads with the five-star defensive lineman. The exposure and the revamped defense at USC is huge in Stewart's eyes and then LSU has that considerable in-state pull. Others are definitely very much in the running for the five-star but him going out to Las Vegas, a neutral site, to see two of his top schools is definitely compelling.
Marshall Levenson: I am looking at the visit of Anthony "Tank" Jones heading to College Station himself to check out the Aggies. As the No. 8 prospect in the country, any move he makes is noteworthy, but heading to Texas A&M seems a bit more so than some others. The Aggies have an absolutely loaded defensive line that is expected to wreak havoc on a very inexperienced Notre Dame offensive line. With a defensive-minded head coach and a potential for a big performance this weekend, Jones may really like what he sees. This will not be his first time to College Station, so there is already a comfort level. This visit could add to that greatly.
Greg Smith: Caleb Cunningham is cut out of central casting for Kalen DeBoer’s offense. The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder from Mississippi committed to the Tide this summer. But the in-state Ole Miss Rebels will host him this weekend with a chance to impress. This could be a battle worth watching until pen hits paper in December.
Sam Spiegelman: Caleb Cunningham to Ole Miss. Cunningham committed to Alabama and there’s a very, very strong likelihood the No. 1 player from Mississippi signs with the Tide when it’s all said and done. Cunningham’s recruitment featured no shortage of ups and downs, including different leaders over the course of the past eight or nine months and plenty of visits along the way. Cunningham will be in Oxford for Ole Miss’ opener and the Rebels haven’t stopped chipping away at the elite WR. Cunningham has plans to be back at Alabama at the end of September, and there is still confidence he’ll end up there. I’m still intrigued by Ole Miss and possibly Mississippi State kicking the tires here.