Adam Friedman: This is a toss-up between Texas A&M and Clemson. The Aggies need to gain momentum quickly to show that in-state power and new/old conference rival Texas isn't too far ahead of them. For Clemson, a win or at least a very competitive showing against Georgia is necessary to keep the program from reverting back to the Clemson of the early 2010s.

John Garcia Jr.: Florida Gators. This answer all but writes itself as Florida enters the season with a coach on the hot seat, an in-state rival coming to town and arguably the most gaudy list of recruits set to attend the game on Saturday. Billy Napier and company, home underdogs and all, have a massive opportunity to reverse some of the perception around the program and make up ground with marquee prospects at the same time. While the UF schedule gets no easier, the fast start against a team many have as a College Football Playoff contender could go a long way toward some stability in Gainesville – always critical as recruits navigate the end of the decision-making process.

Adam Gorney: Florida needs a spark. While opponent Miami is sitting No. 8 in the team rankings, the Gators are No. 34 overall and don't really have a lot of recruiting momentum after a few losing seasons, coach Billy Napier being on the hot seat and now entering this season with maybe the toughest schedule in college football. A win, even a decisive win in front of a raucous crowd at The Swamp against an in-state rival, would be massive. Every recruit and their mother is going to be in Gainesville this weekend including a lot of flip targets so Florida would do itself a massive favor if it could get a convincing win over the Hurricanes.

Marshall Levenson: Texas A&M. The Aggies are hosting more than 100 recruits for their game against Notre Dame and a win paired with a much expected vibrant gameday atmosphere could potentially put a rocket ship on Texas A&M's recruiting efforts. It will mark the first game for Mike Elko in College Station as well as taking on a top-10 opponent.

Greg Smith: Texas A&M could do wonders for its perception with recruits with a week one win over Notre Dame. It would go a long way to show prospects that this is truly a program that can make a quick turnaround under Mike Elko. A good season would make the Aggies dangerous on the recruiting trail trying to flip elite prospects.

Sam Spiegelman: Clemson. Recruits all over the South are flocking to Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium to catch the colossal opener between Georgia and Clemson. Coincidence or not, many of the blue-chippers in the stands are considering both the Dawgs and Tigers. At this point in the recruiting cycle, Georgia is in a different tier than Clemson. Dabo Swinney has landed several highly coveted targets over the years, but that number continues to fall behind in the NIL/transfer portal era. A signature Week 1 win over a very highly thought-of opponent such as Georgia would certainly move the needle in a big way for Clemson, especially with the recruits on hand as well as for those watching at home keeping close eyes on this program’s trajectory under Swinney