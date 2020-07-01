 TrojanSports - Rivals100 DT Damon Payne sure of three official visits
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-01 16:02:51 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals100 DT Damon Payne sure of three official visits

Josh Helmholdt • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
@JoshHelmholdt

NASHVILLE – Four-star defensive tackle Damon Payne had always planned to take the necessary time to conduct his research before selecting a college, but the extended NCAA dead period has ensured th...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}