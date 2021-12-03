LAS VEGAS — A couple weeks ago, four-star defensive end Cyrus Moss thought he had narrowed his recruitment to three schools — Oregon, Alabama and Arizona State.

USC had long been off the radar for the Bishop Gorman High School standout and out of the mix.

Then the Trojans shocked the college football world Sunday by hiring Lincoln Riley away from Oklahoma. Three days later, Riley and new Trojans defensive coordinator Alex Grinch were in Moss’ home making their pitch.

And now, less than two weeks to the early signing period, USC is most definitely very much on Moss’ radar and in the mix for the top-100 national prospect.

“It completely changes their consideration. I think they're on a new track. I like that their culture is headed in a new direction,” Moss told TrojanSports.com on Friday. “That was one of the only downfalls I saw in the USC program. Their culture didn't align with what I believed to be a championship caliber team. I always believed USC had all the pieces to be great. They just needed the to maximize it with the right staff.”