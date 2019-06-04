Shortly after de-committing from Texas, 4-star 2020 athlete Mookie Cooper took an unofficial visit to USC in early March and left with a Trojans offer.

And on Tuesday, Cooper announced USC has made his "Final 5" along with Miami, Ohio State, Illinois and Texas.

Cooper, from Trinity Catholic High School in St. Louis, Mo., is ranked the No. 4 athlete and No. 55 overall prospect in the 2020 class.