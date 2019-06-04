Rivals100 prospect Mookie Cooper puts USC in 'Final 5'
Shortly after de-committing from Texas, 4-star 2020 athlete Mookie Cooper took an unofficial visit to USC in early March and left with a Trojans offer.
And on Tuesday, Cooper announced USC has made his "Final 5" along with Miami, Ohio State, Illinois and Texas.
Cooper, from Trinity Catholic High School in St. Louis, Mo., is ranked the No. 4 athlete and No. 55 overall prospect in the 2020 class.
Here's what he told TrojanSports.com after his unofficial visit in March:
"This [is] probably one of the most beautiful places I ever been, and getting the offer was a surprise because I didn't think a school way out west would want to recruit a St. Louis kid. So I'm very blessed," he said.
USC is recruiting him as a slot weapon who could also get some work out of the backfield.