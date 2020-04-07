News More News
Rivals100 WR Dont'e Thornton talks top 12 & future plans

Dont'e Thornton
Dont'e Thornton (Rivals.com)
Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsFriedman
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from NC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@yahoo.com

Dont’e Thornton Jr. announced his top 12 schools over the weekend but the Rivals100 wide receiver out of Baltimore (Md.) Mount St. Joseph is still in the process of evaluating his options.

Arizona State, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, USC, Virginia, and West Virginia are still in the race for Thornton’s commitment.

CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2022: Top 100

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

“Oregon, Arizona State, USC, Penn State, West Virginia, and Virginia are recruiting me the hardest,” Thornton said. ”I'll probably go on some visits when the dead period ends. Arizona State, USC, Florida State, Notre Dame, and every school on the list are schools I want to visit. I'm actually going to start talking with my family about official visits soon.”

“I’m committing on January 9th at the All-American Bowl,” he said. “I need to know that the school is going to have a good quarterback, they're going to throw the ball, a great offense, and a great relationship with the coaching staff and players. I need to know that if anything happens that they'll have my back like family."

"I'm not basing where I go off another person. It's going to be based off how I actually feel about the school. Who they're getting at quarterback will impact it a little bit but it really won't determine where I actually go. There are a lot of quarterbacks I talk to like Caleb Williams and Jake Garcia.”

RIVALS' REACTION

