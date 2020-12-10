TrojanSports - Rivals100 WR Quay Davis, USC part ways

The latter is the case with Rivals100 wide receiver Quaydarius Davis , who has backed off his longtime commitment to USC, multiple sources have told Rivals.

As the Early Signing Period approaches, there are more and more college decisions being finalized. Others are being reconsidered.

Davis, the No. 36-ranked prospect in the Class of 2021, committed to the Trojans on May 1. He was previously committed to both Texas and SMU.

USC has maintained a strong presence in the Lone Star State under coach Clay Helton, who made the decision to start Dallas-area freshman Courtland Ford in Saturday's contest against Washington State. Other Texans such as Brandon Campbell, Lake McRee and Ty Buchanan are also verbals for the Trojans out of Texas.

The 6-foot, 200-pound Davis is now the top uncommitted wide receiver in Texas and the highest-ranked pass-catcher in the country not named Emeka Egbuka.

It is unclear whether or not Davis will be signing his letter of intent during the Early Signing Period next week, though there is expected to be a number of suitors for the four-star wide receiver.