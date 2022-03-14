Rivals250 SDE Hunter Osborne covers top-10 schools
From over 50 offers to 10, highly coveted four-star defensive end Hunter Osborne announced his top schools on Monday. While some 40 hopefuls may be in anguish, the spotlight is on the chosen few in...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news