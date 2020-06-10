News More News
Rounding up the best Twitter reaction to USC's Reggie Bush announcement

USC announced Wednesday that Reggie Bush's NCAA-mandated disassociation from the school was officially lifted after 10 years.
TrojanSports Staff • TrojanSports
Staff

The USC community celebrated Wednesday as Trojans legend Reggie Bush had his NCAA-mandated disassociation from the university formally lifted after 10 long years.

A range of Trojans past and present chimed in on social media throughout the day to share their reaction to the good news. We rounded up the best of the tweets here:

USC's welcome back video

Reggie Bush's straight to the point response

USC AD Mike Bohn making the announcement

USC coach Clay Helton

Current Trojans

USC coaches/staff

Former Trojans

Recruits

Even Clemson QB commit DJ Uiagalelei joined in the celebration ...

National media

