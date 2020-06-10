Rounding up the best Twitter reaction to USC's Reggie Bush announcement
The USC community celebrated Wednesday as Trojans legend Reggie Bush had his NCAA-mandated disassociation from the university formally lifted after 10 long years.
A range of Trojans past and present chimed in on social media throughout the day to share their reaction to the good news. We rounded up the best of the tweets here:
USC's welcome back video
Welcome home, @ReggieBush. pic.twitter.com/iUYRiyB7Px— USC Football (@USC_FB) June 10, 2020
Reggie Bush's straight to the point response
USC AD Mike Bohn making the announcement
I am thrilled to welcome @ReggieBush, one of the most iconic @USC_FB players, back to the Trojan Family! #FightOnhttps://t.co/aNWPAX4sod— Mike Bohn (@USC_mikebohn) June 10, 2020
USC coach Clay Helton
Today is a milestone for us, celebrating one of the all-time greats in the history of our game. Reggie, you have impacted the lives of so many who got to witness you play and have inspired generations after with all that you have accomplished. Welcome home @ReggieBush! #FightOn https://t.co/e61txb2uxo— Clay Helton (@USCCoachHelton) June 10, 2020
Current Trojans
Its about time they free the GOAT!!! Thanks for inspiring a whole generation 5 there will never be anyone like you. #ReggieIsFree pic.twitter.com/12yE5IqBO6— Markese Stepp (@markese_stepp) June 10, 2020
About time.. Welcome Back GOAT @ReggieBush https://t.co/TZ1Bx0Qi4B— Amon-Ra (@amonra_stbrown) June 10, 2020
USC coaches/staff
Y’all getting flooded today... you better believe it. It’s been 10yrs!!! @ReggieBush pic.twitter.com/SHZoZXI3Kw— Keary Colbert (@kearycolbert) June 10, 2020
I’ve always thought I’ve been blessed beyond measure to be at RBU.. but it just got taken to a another level!!— Mike Jinks (@CoachJinks) June 10, 2020
Welcome back to the family @ReggieBush! pic.twitter.com/oqu4tMZPTe
The GOAT. Period.#FightOn ✌🏽 https://t.co/oVLZgtvgjs— Vic So'oto (@Coach_Sooto) June 10, 2020
From one native San Diegan to another...— Vic So'oto (@Coach_Sooto) June 10, 2020
Wecome Home @ReggieBush !
REGGIE ! REGGIE ! REGGIE !
619#FightOn ✌🏽
He’s HOME 🐐✌️ https://t.co/TqDEgDYJiu— Trey Johnson (@ThisIsTreyJ) June 10, 2020
MOOD @ReggieBush‼️— Trey Johnson (@ThisIsTreyJ) June 10, 2020
pic.twitter.com/8sBAHinbed
“Greatest Of All Time” is thrown around way too often these days. @ReggieBush truly transcended the landscape of college football and captivated generations of athletes and fans. His impact on our game and our university will live on forever. Welcome home # 5. #FightOn pic.twitter.com/yf092k419c— Joseph Wood (@USC_Woody) June 10, 2020
Welcome home to THE 🐐!! #FightOn✌️ https://t.co/dtMBY9dvWG— John David Baker (@coach_jdbaker) June 10, 2020
When the 🐐 @ReggieBush puts you on his #instagram but you can’t even repost it because of some NCAA sanctions🤬 #WelcomeHome #5 🐐✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/aOI4wDP3TA— gavin morris (@DaGman7) June 10, 2020
7 Heismans‼️🐐— gavin morris (@DaGman7) June 10, 2020
What struck me most in conversation with Reggie is that his love for USC and his teammates never wavered, no matter what. So excited for Trojans everywhere that he's back in the family. He deserved this day. Fight On, @ReggieBush. ✌️🏼 https://t.co/Kq6T1xjtcr— Brandon Sosna (@BrandonSosnaUSC) June 11, 2020
Former Trojans
My teammate, colleague and brother @ReggieBush is back HOME. Its a great damn day to be a TROJAN. Love you man! ❤️💛✌🏻 pic.twitter.com/CbpFMSwC0B— Matt Leinart (@MattLeinartQB) June 10, 2020
Never should have been banned and shamed by the NCAA in the first place, but welcome back @ReggieBush!! Truly the @USC_Athletics 🐐 #FightOnForever ✌🏼#USC #FightOn— Matt Barkley (@MattBarkley) June 10, 2020
Jokes on the NCAA... I never saw a day that @ReggieBush wasn’t allowed home and now I’ll never have to! But I’ll tell you what, whenever @elonmusk gives me a way to see again, I better see his fricken Heisman back in Heritage Hall! #FightOn #WelcomeHome— Jake Olson (@JakeOlson61) June 10, 2020
About time!!!! @USC_FB @ReggieBush How about thinking about how much USC benefited off Reggie ?!?!?! 💰 https://t.co/4dP610gvkE— Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) June 10, 2020
Welcome home @ReggieBush my favorite college player of ALL time and the reason I fell in love with USC as a kid! https://t.co/cSTL3r6MRU— DK (@DevonKennard) June 10, 2020
The reason why a majority of my teammates including myself came to SC, welcome back 🐐 @ReggieBush https://t.co/61uwoc0oQf— FM2🌊 (@IAMFMII) June 10, 2020
Welcome back Pres @ReggieBush https://t.co/pZsiIDj6BA— Stafon Johnson (@Stafonjohnson26) June 10, 2020
Welcome back Prez @ReggieBush #FO✌️— Terrell Thomas (@TerrellThomas24) June 10, 2020
Recruits
Welcome back fam!!! @ReggieBush pic.twitter.com/686eksD0Hu— Julien Simon (@_JulienSimon) June 10, 2020
Even Clemson QB commit DJ Uiagalelei joined in the celebration ...
Woke up to seeing my favorite football player being allowed back home, this and this just made me cry right now 🥺😢. . . #GOAT @ReggieBush https://t.co/k5a7QHi2Vv— 🌟 DJ Uiagalelei 🌟 (@DJUiagalelei) June 10, 2020
National media
Reggie Bush highlights will never not be amazing.pic.twitter.com/SazHH9t5Pp— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) June 10, 2020
Glad to hear. To this day the baddest CFB player I’ve ever covered. @ReggieBush happy for you and your family. https://t.co/1nHYl8NitB— Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) June 10, 2020
Most electric playmaker in college football during my lifetime. Must see TV. https://t.co/eKs6vDdBoX— Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) June 10, 2020
Not my school, but I’d love to see USC retire the jersey number of Reggie Bush, and put his jersey and Heisman Trophy back in Heritage Hall. Bush NEVER should have been “disassociated,” nor should any player. It’s a cruel, ineffective NCAA sanction, and just a shaming device. https://t.co/t4DoC0rvde— Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) June 10, 2020
“Disassociation” of an athlete from his or her school is the NCAA’s dumbest and least effective sanction. It’s just cruel, shaming. Reggie Bush should never have been disassociated from USC. https://t.co/YIT7t9EbUJ— Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) June 10, 2020
Give him the Heisman. Again. https://t.co/HttqvGgByN— Ivan Maisel (@Ivan_Maisel) June 10, 2020
Breaking: Reggie Bush is officially reinstated with USC, the school announced.— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 10, 2020
A college football great ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/gej9mSOBva