Sanders has taken at least a dozen visits so far, and he plans to take at least two more this week. Between Thursday and Sunday of this week, Sanders is scheduled to visit Georgia and Alabama. There's also the possibility he makes the trip up to Michigan as well. Sanders is teammates with 2024 Michigan commits Jadyn Davis and Channing Goodwin, and he was teammates last season with Georgia signee Chris Peal.

USC, Alabama, LSU, Maryland and Virginia Tech are battling for a commitment from Delane. There is still plenty of time left in his recruitment, but the Trojans gained significant momentum during a multiday visit last month. It's hard to single out any team as his leader right now but Virginia Tech or Maryland will have the opportunity to host him this week. On the 29th, Delane will travel to College Park or Blacksburg for another visit.

Davis has made the rounds this offseason and he'll take two more visits before the season starts. On Friday, Davis will head south to see Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks and the next day he'll make the trip west to visit Kirby Smart and the back-to-back national champion Georgia Bulldogs. It will be interesting to see where the race for his commitment stands after his up-close look at Georgia. Clemson, Tennessee and North Carolina are just a few of the other teams pursuing Davis.

Visiting South Carolina is becoming a recurring theme in Adams' recruitment. The Gamecocks have hosted the in-state Rivals250 prospect more times than any other school, and he'll be back on campus this Friday. Clemson, Tennessee and LSU appear to be the other main contenders, but Adams seems to be favoring South Carolina so far.

A Penn State legacy, Sacca hasn't taken a ton of visits throughout the process. He's taking advantage of the remaining time before fall camp starts to visit Ohio State on Wednesday. Sacca already has plans to visit Notre Dame for the Ohio State game on Sept. 23, which will be a return visit for him. In April, Sacca visited Michigan and Notre Dame.

Jenkins has seen just one SEC school so far, but on Friday he'll be taking a trip to LSU. He's been in contact with LSU coaches for some time, so Jenkins getting an in-person look at the Baton Rouge campus could be big for the Tigers. Maryland is set to host Jenkins again on Wednesday. He's been to see the local school multiple times and maintains a close relationship with the coaching staff.

South Carolina remains the leader for Paylor's impending commitment, but the Gamecocks may not have as large a lead as many think. The No. 97 overall prospect in the Rivals250 is set to visit NC State on Friday and North Carolina on Saturday. All three programs have prioritized Paylor for a very long time so this could come down to the wire ahead of his Aug. 5 commitment.

Rutgers, Penn State, Notre Dame, Tennessee and Michigan State are the schools Porter has visited this year and he has two more on deck. Alabama will host Porter on Thursday and then he'll go back to Michigan on Saturday. Michigan is hoping to lean on some strong connections to northern New Jersey to help land Porter's commitment down the road.

Oregon is the next visit for Washington. The Maryland native will be in Eugene on Saturday. Penn State, Ohio State, Virginia Tech and Maryland have already hosted Washington this year and this trip to Oregon could be his last for a while, since the season is about to start.

It's a big week for Campbell. He just finished up a visit to Alabama on Tuesday and he will head to Virginia Tech on Friday before visiting North Carolina again on Saturday. The Tar Heels are in good position with the in-state standout but his skill set has drawn offers and interest from teams from around the country. Campbell's top 10 includes Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, LSU, Duke, Penn State, North Carolina, NC State and Miami.

Young is taking advantage of the down time before the season to take visits to Alabama (Tuesday), Georgia (Friday), and Tennessee (Saturday). Notre Dame, NC State, Duke, Clemson and South Carolina have gotten Young on campus this year, but there is still a lot of time before Young narrows down his list.

