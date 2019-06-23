What sets Kobe apart on the field and makes him special?

JN: "Well first of all, I think his leadership is something that is off the charts. He, over the last two years now going into his third year, has always been a leader for us. … In the weight room, locker room, out on the field [he] leads by example. Just a tremendous student in the classroom. I mean, he's the whole package. So that's the first thing that stands out is his leadership, and then secondly I think his versatility. That's something out on the field that separates him. He's able to play inside, whether it's the 1 or 3 tech in the tackle or nose position, and we can even play him in some end spots because he's fast enough to play him horizontally down the line. Or he can get vertical in the pass rush, so he has a lot of versatility."

What's the area he's come the furthest in during the time you've had him?

JN: "He's also been such a good rush player, but his ability to adapt and to play the pass has been pretty impressive. I think one of the things that's most impressive about him as well is he started with us as a [line]backer. He was a middle backer for us on our freshman team and we didn't move him to the D-line until he was a sophomore, maybe into the summer of his sophomore year. So he's really only played the position for two full years going onto his third. For a guy that was able to play backer and then reposition his body and put himself into a position to play on the defensive line is pretty impressive because he's done it in such a short period of time at a high level."

What areas does he need the most growth in moving forward to get ready for the next level?