USC eventually distanced itself from San Jose State in its season opener with a 56-28 win, and that was against a top-half Mountain West program.

The Trojans' opponent Saturday, meanwhile, is expected to among the worst teams in that conference (picked ninth out of 11 MWC teams in the league's preseason poll) and is coming off a 2-10 season in which it lost its final 10 games.

USC is a 38-point favorite as the teams meet at 3:30 p.m. PT in the Coliseum in Saturday (on Pac-12 Network).

Simply put, this should have another preseason-like feel to it for the Trojans, who will again cycle through the depths of the roster to get playing time for and film on as many players and combinations of personnel as possible.

The Wolf Pack aren't without talent, though.

As part of their continuing rebuild under second-year head coach Ken Wilson, they brought in eight Pac-12 transfers to restock at key positions.

"A little unique that you're playing a second team in a row here that's their first game, so obviously your evaluation is going to be a lot based on what you have at your disposal. They've obviously got some new pieces on that roster, similar to the roster last week and everybody. It will certainly be interesting to see how they utilize the pieces," USC coach Lincoln Riley said. "The quarterback's a good player, athletic player, been able to study him a little bit. Knew about him coming out of high school, but good player. Defensively return some guys, brought in some guys that I think have a chance to be some impact transfers with them. ...

"We know a lot of guys on that staff, man. They do a really nice job, a lot of crossover, a lot of us have coached with them or known some of these guys for a while, so a lot of respect for them and it should be a fun game."

Let's take a closer look at the Trojans' second opponent ...