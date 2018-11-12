For two quarters Saturday, the USC offense looked on pace for a second straight feel-good performance.

JT Daniels was slinging the football accurately around the field, Tyler Vaughns was having a season-best performance and Aca'Cedric Ware had it rolling again on the ground.

And then it all stopped. The Trojans mustered just 40 yards after halftime and never got the ball across midfield again as Cal rallied back for a 15-14 win in the Coliseum.

By the end, the USC offense had squandered all momentum they'd been building over the previous six quarters (going back to Oregon State).

Ultimately, Daniels finished 21-of-34 passing for 180 yards, 2 touchdowns and 1 interception (after starting 15 of 20 for 147 yards 2 TDs in the first half). Vaughns finished with 8 catches for 91 yards and 2 TDs, and Ware rushed 16 times for 103 yards.

For a closer look beyond the stats, here's how Pro Football Focus graded USC: