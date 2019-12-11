The new 2021 Rivals250 rankings were released Wednesday with key USC targets filling the list.

The 2021 recruiting cycle will be pivotal for the Trojans, who are ranked No. 71 in the 2020 Rivals team rankings and will have a tough time salvaging that ranking in what will be a small class numbers-wise.

USC is presently 10th in the 2021 Rivals rankings with four commits -- 4-star QB Jake Garcia (Narbonne HS), 4-star LB Ma'a Gaoteote (St. John Bosco HS), 3-star DT Jay Toia (Grace Brethren HS) and 3-star WR/TE Velltray Jefferson (Edison HS/Fresno).

