See where USC's commits landed in the new Rivals250 rankings
The new Rivals250 rankings for the 2025 recruiting class were unveiled Wednesday, with six USC commits in the that top 250 -- including a newcomer to the list and several who made major moves up the rankings.
Overall, USC is No. 5 in the team rankings -- behind Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, and LSU -- with 12 commitments entering the ever-pivotal month of June as the Trojans host their first big group of official visitors this weekend.
That list will start growing again soon, but here's a breakdown of where USC current crop of commits ranks and rates with the latest update.
USC commits in the new Rivals250
Five-star quarterback commit Julian Lewis held his spot as the No. 1-ranked overall national prospect in the 2025 class.
Five-star defensive tackle commit Justus Terry also held firm in the rankings at No. 6. and is the top-ranked DT in this class.
Four-star safety Hylton Stubbs moved up 13 spots in the new rankings.
Four-star linebacker/safety Matai Tagoa'i moved up 15 spots, giving the Trojans four top-100 commits.
Four-star defensive end commit Isaiah Gibson was one of the biggest risers in the new rankings, jumping up 92 spots.
Four-star linebacker Gus Cordova was a new addition to the Rivals250, jumping in at No. 196.