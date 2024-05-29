Advertisement
See where USC's commits landed in the new Rivals250 rankings

Ryan Young • TrojanSports
@RyanYoungRivals

The new Rivals250 rankings for the 2025 recruiting class were unveiled Wednesday, with six USC commits in the that top 250 -- including a newcomer to the list and several who made major moves up the rankings.

Overall, USC is No. 5 in the team rankings -- behind Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, and LSU -- with 12 commitments entering the ever-pivotal month of June as the Trojans host their first big group of official visitors this weekend.

That list will start growing again soon, but here's a breakdown of where USC current crop of commits ranks and rates with the latest update.

USC commits in the new Rivals250

Five-star quarterback commit Julian Lewis held his spot as the No. 1-ranked overall national prospect in the 2025 class.

Five-star defensive tackle commit Justus Terry also held firm in the rankings at No. 6. and is the top-ranked DT in this class.

Four-star safety Hylton Stubbs moved up 13 spots in the new rankings.

Four-star linebacker/safety Matai Tagoa'i moved up 15 spots, giving the Trojans four top-100 commits.

Four-star defensive end commit Isaiah Gibson was one of the biggest risers in the new rankings, jumping up 92 spots.

Four-star linebacker Gus Cordova was a new addition to the Rivals250, jumping in at No. 196.

More USC commits ...

