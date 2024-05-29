The new Rivals250 rankings for the 2025 recruiting class were unveiled Wednesday, with six USC commits in the that top 250 -- including a newcomer to the list and several who made major moves up the rankings.

Overall, USC is No. 5 in the team rankings -- behind Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, and LSU -- with 12 commitments entering the ever-pivotal month of June as the Trojans host their first big group of official visitors this weekend.

That list will start growing again soon, but here's a breakdown of where USC current crop of commits ranks and rates with the latest update.

