TrojanSports - See which USC commits earned the biggest boosts in the new 2021 Rivals250

The new Rivals250 rankings are out for the 2021 recruiting class, and a number of USC commits saw their standing change significantly.

Most notably, Trojans offensive tackle commit Mason Murphy earned his fourth star and moved into the top 250 for the first time. Murphy long seemed the most underrated of USC's 2021 commits, and after continuing to impress at camps this summer he has earned his place among the top prospects in this class.

Also, USC 4-star cornerback commit Prophet Brown was a big mover, jumping up 88 spots to No. 109 in the new rankings.

As the dust settles, USC maintains 12 Rivals250 commits -- public commitments, at least -- with Murphy moving in to the top 250 and safety commit Anthony Beavers sliding out.

Here's a breakdown of USC's commits and top targets within the new Rivals250:

No. 1 -- DE target Korey Foreman

No. 4 -- DE target JT Tuimoloau

No. 25 -- WR commit Quay Davis (down two spots)

No. 27 -- QB commit Jake Garcia (down two spots)

No. 53 -- LB target/LSU commit Raesjon Davis (down three spots)

No. 55 -- WR target Dont'e Thornton Jr. (down two spots)

No. 63 -- OT target Kingsley Suamataia (down three spots)

No. 95 -- CB target Ceyair Wright (up five spots)

No. 101 -- QB commit Miller Moss (down ten spots)

No. 109 -- CB commit Prophet Brown (UP 88 SPOTS)

No. 118 -- DE target Aaron Armitage (down five spots)

No. 122 -- S commit Calen Bullock (down three spots)

No. 124 -- LB commit Julien Simon (down 16 spots)

No. 132 -- CB target Nathaniel Wiggins (up 29 spots)

No. 138 -- LB commit Ma'a Gaoteote (down 45 spots)

No. 154 -- LB target Ethan Calvert (down six spots)

No. 184 -- RB commit Brandon Campbell (down 11 spots)

No. 205 -- ATH/CB commit Jaylin Smith (down 10 spots)

No. 211 -- OT commit Mason Murphy (gets his 4th star and jumps into the Rivals250)

No. 230 -- S commit Xamarion Gordon (down 2 spots)

No. 233 -- RB target Byron Cardwell

No. 234 -- WR commit Michael Jackson III

No. 237 -- DE target Josh Simmons

S commit Anthony Beavers drops out of the Rivals250

