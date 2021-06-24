Setting the stage for USC's fourth official visitor weekend of June

USC's first three official visitor weekends have so far produced a wave of buzz and momentum, plus three formal commitments (and counting).

The Trojans have another busy lineup with eight official visitors on campus for the final weekend before the dead period goes back into effect June 28 (until late July), and once again we're setting the stage with the storylines and latest intel on each prospect.

First, here's the visitor list:

-Rivals100 4-star APB Raleek Brown (Mater Dei HS)

-Rivals100 4-star S Zion Branch (Bishop Gorman HS/Las Vegas, Nev.)

-Rivals250 4-star OT Addison Nichols (Greater Atlanta Christian/Norcross, Ga.)

-Rivals250 4-star WR Kojo Antwi (Lambert HS/Suwanee, Ga.)

-Rivals250 4-star OG Dave Iuli (Puyallup HS/Puyallup, Wash.)

-Rivals250 4-star WR Isaiah Sategna (Fayetteville HS/Fayetteville, Ark.)

-4-star TE commit Keyan Burnett (Servite HS)

-4-star DE DJ Wesolak (Boonville HS/Boonville, Mo.)

Also, Rivals100 offensive tackle Josh Conerly (Rainier Beach HS/Seattle, Wash.) took an unofficial visit to USC earlier this week.