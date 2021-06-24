Setting the stage for USC's fourth official visitor weekend of June
USC's first three official visitor weekends have so far produced a wave of buzz and momentum, plus three formal commitments (and counting).
The Trojans have another busy lineup with eight official visitors on campus for the final weekend before the dead period goes back into effect June 28 (until late July), and once again we're setting the stage with the storylines and latest intel on each prospect.
First, here's the visitor list:
-Rivals100 4-star APB Raleek Brown (Mater Dei HS)
-Rivals100 4-star S Zion Branch (Bishop Gorman HS/Las Vegas, Nev.)
-Rivals250 4-star OT Addison Nichols (Greater Atlanta Christian/Norcross, Ga.)
-Rivals250 4-star WR Kojo Antwi (Lambert HS/Suwanee, Ga.)
-Rivals250 4-star OG Dave Iuli (Puyallup HS/Puyallup, Wash.)
-Rivals250 4-star WR Isaiah Sategna (Fayetteville HS/Fayetteville, Ark.)
-4-star TE commit Keyan Burnett (Servite HS)
-4-star DE DJ Wesolak (Boonville HS/Boonville, Mo.)
Also, Rivals100 offensive tackle Josh Conerly (Rainier Beach HS/Seattle, Wash.) took an unofficial visit to USC earlier this week.
Before we get into the breakdown of each of those prospects, get caught up on the major out-of-state official visitors from last weekend, as we visited each in their hometown on our TrojanSports.com recruiting roadtrip this week.
-WATCH: Video interview with Rivals100 CB Gentry Williams in Tulsa, Okla.
-Rivals100 DL Chris McClellan talks USC official visit (in Tulsa, Okla).
-Rivals250 OL Neto Umeozulu recaps USC official visit (in Allen, Texas)
Breaking down where things stand with USC's official visitors
Isaiah Sategna has long been high on USC's radar, but he was committed to Texas A&M from March 9 until June 17. Since reopening his recruitment last week, he's already taken visits to Oregon and Oklahoma State and became a late addition to the USC visitor list for this weekend. Sategna actually started his OV on Thursday, so he'll wrap up on Saturday, a day ahead of the rest of the weekend visitors. Clearly, he's in the mode of exploring all his options at this point so it's premature to gauge where the Trojans might stand. But they have recruited him aggressively throughout this 2022 recruiting cycle, so there is a foundation already established heading into this visit.
USC has already added a commitment from Rivals250 four-star RB De'Anthony Gatson (Newton, Texas) and a high-profile RB transfer in TCU's Darwin Barlow this month, but the Trojans would love to also bring in Raleek Brown in this class. He's long been one of their most coveted 2022 targets and they've continued to recruit him despite his commitment to Oklahoma back on February. There is also reason to believe USC may have a chance of ultimately flipping the Mater Dei playmaker. He's already been on campus once this month for a USC unofficial visit back on June 8, he's back for his official visit, there are family reasons that could sway him to consider staying closer to home for college and Oklahoma just took a commitment from Rivals100 RB Gavin Sawchuk this week. This is an especially interesting recruiting battle to monitor.
