TrojanSports - Seven USC Trojans to participate in adjusted 'NFL Combine'

Seven USC Trojans to participate in adjusted 'NFL Combine'
For perspective on the amount of top-end talent USC is losing from its roster look no further than the NFL Scouting Combine roster, which includes seven former Trojans that NFL general managers, coaches and talent evaluators want to get a closer look at this spring.
Offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker, safety Talanoa Hufanga, wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Tyler Vaughns, defensive tackles Jay Tufele and Marlon Tuipulotu and cornerback Olaijah Griffin are all on the official NFL Combine list.
But there's a wrinkle this year.
Draft prospects will not be convening on Indianapolis, Ind., as usual for the combine. Due to COVID protocols, all workouts will be administered at campus sites in conjunction with schools' Pro Days and all interviews and psychological testing will be conducted via Zoom.
Trust the process.— USC Football (@USC_FB) March 3, 2021
7️⃣ Trojans invited to the 2021 @NFL Combine.#TrojanMade⚔️ pic.twitter.com/Z7rU6VqF1p
Pro Day has traditionally been a chance for prospects who didn't go to the combine to get their shot in front of the traveling gaggle of NFL personnel, or for combine participants to try to improve their testing numbers in specific categories.
The lack of a concentrated combine in Indianapolis this year will make Pro Days more important and interesting than usual.
A news release sent out by the NFL last week indicated that USC's Pro Day is scheduled for March 24.
In his latest mock draft, ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. projects Vera-Tucker No. 14 overall to the Minnesota Vikings as the only Trojan in the first round.
Tufele was getting some early first-round buzz when he chose to opt out of the 2020 season.
He and the rest of the Trojans' draft hopefuls will now try to boost their stock later this month when the scouts come to town.