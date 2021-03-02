TrojanSports - Seven USC Trojans to participate in adjusted 'NFL Combine'

For perspective on the amount of top-end talent USC is losing from its roster look no further than the NFL Scouting Combine roster, which includes seven former Trojans that NFL general managers, coaches and talent evaluators want to get a closer look at this spring.

Offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker, safety Talanoa Hufanga, wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Tyler Vaughns, defensive tackles Jay Tufele and Marlon Tuipulotu and cornerback Olaijah Griffin are all on the official NFL Combine list.

But there's a wrinkle this year.

Draft prospects will not be convening on Indianapolis, Ind., as usual for the combine. Due to COVID protocols, all workouts will be administered at campus sites in conjunction with schools' Pro Days and all interviews and psychological testing will be conducted via Zoom.

