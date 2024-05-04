Wormley talked about some of the schools who have been in contact since his decision.

While the three-star prospect is firm in his decision is has not stopped other programs from continuing their pursuit.

"I've been hearing from a few schools. Ole Miss, Mississippi State, TCU, and a few others just kind of keeping on the radar. Oklahoma State was another one, just telling me if I need somewhere to come closer, I have a place. There will always be some second options for me out there. The whole thing has been a real blessing. People have been congratulating me and everything the past month, so it's been amazing."

Despite the continued communication, Wormley is secure in his decision with the Trojans.

"Of right now, my recruitment's been pretty like shut down. There might like another visit or two potentially but as of right now, it's pretty much been shut down."

When he made the decision in late March, Wormley talked about the impact that Lincoln Riley had on his recruitment.

He touched on the topic again and how excited he is to play in his offense.

"Coach Lincoln is a great coach and (USC) has a very explosive offense. I feel like with his creative mind, fitting in the offense would be amazing with me. I want to play both wide receiver running back. Just do everything I can and just be a impact player really is what I want to do."