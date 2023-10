USC's men's and women's basketball teams took centerstage Thursday night at Galen Center as the programs hosted their season tipoff event, Trojan HooopLA, to introduce the 2023-24 squads.

The night featured musical performances, a skills competition with players from both teams and special guests from the football team, a dunk contest -- in which freshman Brandon Gardner won while leaping over USC quarterback Caleb Williams -- and a 3-point shooting contest.