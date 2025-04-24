Sights and Sounds from USC's 14th spring practice

We focused our TrojanSports.com cameras on USC's defensive linemen, offensive linemen and wide receivers work during Thursday's practice.
Watch our Sights and Sounds package here:
We focused our TrojanSports.com cameras on USC's defensive linemen, offensive linemen and wide receivers work during Thursday's practice.
Watch our Sights and Sounds package here:
See which top national prospects are expected to be visiting the Trojans this weekend.
The latest on five-star USC basketball commit Alijah Arenas' car accident.
Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney has the latest.
Full breakdown from USC's Tuesday practice.
We focused our TrojanSports.com cameras on USC's defensive linemen, offensive linemen and a little linebacker work.
See which top national prospects are expected to be visiting the Trojans this weekend.
The latest on five-star USC basketball commit Alijah Arenas' car accident.
Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney has the latest.