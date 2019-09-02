There was always one story that Desert Mountain High School coach David Sedmak would tell college recruiters when they came by to inquire about quarterback Kedon Slovis.

It was from Slovis' debut as the varsity starter, the first game of his junior season. Desert Mountain was playing its local Scottsdale, Ariz., crosstown rival Chaparral HS, which had traditionally had the upper hand in the series.

Slovis' team was trailing 27-22 with 15 seconds left and the ball around the Chaparral 30-yard line. The QB threw a 50-50 ball into the end zone, the receiver and defensive back both went up in the air and the DB ended up wrestling control of it and returning the ball 109 yards the other way for a game-sealing pick-6.

"Except there was a penalty flag -- Kedon had gotten crushed after the whistle, a helmet in the chest," Sedmak said, telling the story again Sunday. "So here we are, there's no time left on the clock, we get one more chance, he just got crushed, it was emotional, looks like the game's over and here we have one more play. And sure enough he just steps up calmly, hits the open guy in the end zone for a touchdown and we end up winning that game.

"That just shows his poise -- his toughness and his poise -- as much as anything."

Slovis' first college game carried plenty of drama and emotion as well. After winning the backup job over veteran QBs Matt Fink and Jack Sears in the preseason, the true freshman was thrust into the spotlight Saturday night in USC's season opener against Fresno State when starter JT Daniels sustained a season-ending knee injury just before halftime.

