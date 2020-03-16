Unprecedented changes to the recruiting calendar by the NCAA due to the coronavirus has turned the recruiting world on its head. Recruits and college coaches now have to navigate a recruiting dead period, meaning college coaches can not have any on-campus or in-person contact with prospects, until at least April 15. There is no telling how this change will affect the 2021 recruiting cycle so here is a look at where the recruitment of the top five prospects at each position stands beginning with the quarterbacks.

1. CALEB WILLIAMS

Caleb Williams (Rivals.com)

Top contenders: Oklahoma, LSU, Clemson, Maryland, Penn State, Oregon Recruiting outlook: Williams took a recent visit to Oklahoma and that seems to have given the Sooners the momentum they needed to get back into the lead in his recruitment. Before the NCAA announced the recruiting dead period, Williams and his family were planning to schedule official visits to LSU and Oklahoma. Clemson is still very much involved with Williams and Maryland continues to draw positive reviews from Williams and his family. A commitment during the summer was likely. Farrell’s take: Oklahoma is in great shape here after a bit of a stumble early when it focused on Brock Vandagriff, who committed and then decommitted and ended up at Georgia. This shows how powerful the Sooners are recruiting the quarterback position. LSU led early and Clemson is never out of it, but Oklahoma is my prediction. Maryland would be a major upset.

2. GARRETT NUSSMEIER

Garrett Nussmeier (Sam Spiegelman)

Top contenders: LSU, Texas, South Carolina, Miami, TCU, Arizona State, Baylor Recruiting outlook: Nussmeier was planning to take a series of spring visits before committing about a month from now. Those visits, if he does actually want to take them, will have to wait until the recruiting dead period ends on April 15. LSU was able to get Nussmeier on campus earlier this month and it seemed like the Tigers picked up a lot of momentum in the following days. Farrell’s take: As the dominoes fall, Nussmeier will end up at LSU barring something crazy. He has a commitment date set for April 18 and we’ll see if that sticks. If it does, the LSU visit will loom very large.

3. MILLER MOSS

Miller Moss (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Top contenders: Alabama, Cal, Georgia, Michigan, UCLA, USC, LSU, Stanford Recruiting outlook: Earlier in March, prior to the onset of the recruiting dead period, Moss appeared to be close to a commitment. That turned out not to be the case and all signs now point to a commitment no sooner than May. USC, UCLA and Cal have been in great position here, but Stanford could be a legitimate contender to sign Moss if the Cardinal eventually extend him an offer. Farrell’s take: Moss was rumored to be committing to USC even with four-star quarterback Jake Garcia already a pledge, but now things are a bit delayed. Cal has always been a favorite and that’s where he will end up. All bets are off, however, if Stanford offers because I think that's his dream school.

4. PETER COSTELLI

Peter Costelli (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Top contenders: Michigan State, Nebraska, Utah, Oregon, Northwestern, Arkansas, Colorado Recruiting outlook: Having already taken visits to Nebraska and Oregon, it looked like Costelli seemed to be leaning towards the Huskers. He was supposed to visit Nebraska this past weekend but the junior day was canceled due to the coronavirus and the recruiting dead period. Michigan State, Utah, Arkansas and Oregon also had visits scheduled. While there is no end to Costelli’s recruitment in sight, Nebraska had the best foothold of any team prior to the unexpected dead period. Farrell’s take: I’m not sure how close to a commitment Costelli is, but if he’s picking today it’s Nebraska. The Huskers getting him on campus before the recruiting stoppage is a huge advantage.

5. CHRISTIAN VEILLEUX

Christian Veilleux (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)