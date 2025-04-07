South Carolina commit Peyton Dyer reflects on weekend visit to USC

Peyton Dyer has been committed to South Carolina since November, but that hasn't stopped him from exploring all his options this spring. The high three-star recruit from Duluth, Georgia picked up an offer from USC back in January and a few weeks later scheduled an official visit for June.

That remains on the books for the 6-foot-1, 190-pound cornerback, but he decided to make the trip across the country over the weekend to get a look at the Trojans in action for a spring practice.

Doug Belk, Trovon Reed and the rest of the USC staff has remained heavily involved in pursuing the 2026 recruit, and that pushed him to take an unofficial visit prior to his trip to Los Angeles this summer.

"I've been talking with Coach Wes (Weston Zernechel), Coach Belk and Coach Reed for a minute and just decided to come out and see LA," he said.