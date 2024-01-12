The major all-star games have come to a close and the final prospect ranking for the class of 2024 is less than two weeks away. While senior seasons across the country are always critical evaluation measures, the good-on-good samples the national games not only serves as the final evaluation tool, but perhaps creates the best preview of what is to be seen at the collegiate level. Naturally, evaluators are on the scene with cameras in hand for the practices and games into the New Year, and it weighs heavily in the final ranking update. In the Southeast region, there are several movers and shakers to be discussed as the final questions of the cycle will get answered.

WHO IS THE NATION'S TOP DEFENSIVE PROSPECT?

David Stone

The class of 2024 has been known as an offense-heavy group, initially as a great quarterback year before the wide receivers emerged as the deepest position (by far) in the class. But the defensive positions have become the story toward the end of the cycle, with each all-star setting featuring dominant efforts from defenders. Missouri defensive lineman signee Williams Nwaneri entered the New Year as the nation's top-ranked defensive recruit, at No. 3 overall, followed by Oklahoma defensive lineman signee David Stone (No. 7) and Georgia cornerback signee Ellis Robinson (No. 8) in the top 10. While Nwaneri held his own during the Under Armour All-America Game, he left the door open for others to close the gap with his practice work. Stone and Robinson were on the other side of the spectrum. Each not only flashed dominance in head-turning wins, but each sustained it despite strong and diverse competition relative to their frames and skill sets. It means Stone beat bigger blockers as much as he overpowered smaller ones. Robinson met longer, elite wideouts at the catch point just as well as he maintained leverage against smaller, slot types in Orlando. Nwaneri's slow start and other elites sitting out the all-star circuit could make the race for the nation's No. 1 defensive recruit a battle of IMG Academy teammates in Stone and Robinson in the end. Each look college ready, each play premium positions and each have long dominated national competition so splitting these hairs won't be easy.

*****

HOW HIGH CAN TERRANCE MOORE CLIMB?

Terrance Moore

Clemson signee Terrance "TJ" Moore's ranking has steadily risen through each of the last several updates, with him entering the Rivals250 in the most recent update in December. It's safe to say another big bump is due. The last rise in ranking came after a strong senior campaign at Tampa (Fla.) Catholic in which Moore again showed big-play potential on Friday nights. But then he went to San Antonio and, from the very first practice, established himself as not only a wideout who belongs, one who will dominate and flash greatness along the way. Moore did it all, winning at the line of scrimmage, keeping defenders off balance at the top of routes, running away from others and finishing with strong hands on just about every rep. It more than carried over into the game, too, as Moore was the biggest breakout recruit on national television, securing a staggering 10 catches for 166 yards and two touchdowns, all game-highs at an event featuring plenty of elite wide receivers. He made a one-handed grab, broke a tackle for one score and went back-shoulder with great ball tracking for another. Moore is big, polished, can separate and finish -- the type of ideal skill set for a true WR1 in the modern game.

*****

WILL ANYONE CHALLENGE JEREMIAH SMITH IN THE YEAR OF THE WR?

Jeremiah Smith

Speaking of wide receivers, Jeremiah Smith left little doubt about his elite status in Texas during All-American Bowl week. Six other wide receivers entered the postseason events as five-stars: Auburn's Cam Coleman (No. 5 overall), Texas Tech's Micah Hudson (No. 6), Ryan Williams (No. 19), Tennessee's Mike Matthews (No. 23) and Texas' Ryan Wingo (No. 24). With performances like Terrance Moore's and others to consider late in the cycle, there could be a reshuffling of the deck at receiver. If there is a riser to eye beyond Moore it may be Williams. The reclassified senior, still just 16-years old, was the talk of Under Armour week in Orlando for his overall consistency in practices and the game itself, where he hauled in the opening touchdown. Back on the market after decommitting from Alabama, many of the nation's top programs will make a run at Williams ahead of his Feb. 9 decision date. Coleman was also elite in Orlando, even without a single target in the game, and two-way five-star Terry Bussey more than held his own as a wide receiver throughout the week, too. Hudson and Matthews missed some reps compared to the others, so this position seems wide open at the top.

*****

HOW MANY DEFENSIVE BACKS BELONG AMONG THE ELITE?

Jaylen Mbakwe (Karyna Aguilar/Rivals.com)

Just three defensive back prospects entered the New Year with five stars next to their name, a number that almost has to rise by default if the NFL Draft is to be the measuring stick in any given recruiting class. Luckily, several secondary prospects looked and played the part of elite talents in both Orlando and San Antonio. Cornerback has just one representative in five-star status right now, with Ellis Robinson holding the mantle, so there may be more room for that position to see an influx of names closer to the top of the list. In the South, two cornerbacks showcased an elite combination of traits below the five-star line: Alabama's Jaylen Mbakwe and Zavier Mincey. Mbakwe has some refinement ahead in his technique but the ability to turn, run and play the football were all on display in Orlando, not to mention him beating Ryan Williams for fastest man at the event. Mincey worked at corner all week and also flashed at the catch point, evident in the game itself with an interception at the high point against emerging wide receiver Gatlin Bair in the end zone.

*****

HOW DO WE MEASURE DOMINANT PASS RUSHER PERFORMANCES?

Booker Pickett