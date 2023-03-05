It really says something that for the second year in a row, USC could lose a wide receiver projected to be among the top selected in the NFL draft and yet have no concerns whatsoever about the position moving forward.

This, of course, has long been a Trojans tradition.

In just the last few years alone, USC has lost Biletnikoff Award finalist Michael Pittman (a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft), three-year standout Amon-Ra St. Brown (an underrated fourth-round pick in the 2021 draft who has since emerged as a budding NFL star), a guy who would have been a Biletnikoff finalist if not for injury in Drake London (the No. 8 overall pick in the 2022 draft) and now a former Biletnikoff winner in Jordan Addison.

And yet, per usual, wide receiver remains arguably USC's deepest position entering 2023.

Let's be clear -- Addison was incredible in the 11 games he played for the Trojans last fall, after transferring in from Pitt. He caught 59 passes for 875 yards and 8 touchdowns despite sustaining a significant ankle injury and skipping the bowl game to prepare for the draft. He is hard to replace on a one-to-one level.

But the depth of options the Trojans boast is as strong as ever -- which, again, comes as no surprise.

In addition to the usually strong wide receiver recruiting, it's simply a reality that as long as Lincoln Riley is here, USC is also going to have top-flight WRs looking to transfer in each year.

It was Addison (and others) last year, and this offseason it was Arizona's Dorian Singer.

The former preferred walk-on for the Wildcats is an incredible story given his path to this point, but more importantly, he's an incredible receiver. The Trojans saw that up close when he torched the USC secondary last fall for 7 catches, 141 yards and 3 TDs while making one SportsCenter-worthy reception after another.