Tight end remains the most ever-evolving position for USC in 2023, and it's really too early to even project what to expect from the unit with so many moving parts entering spring practice.

Let's break it down in its simplest form ...

Returning: Redshirt senior Jude Wolfe, redshirt senior Malcolm Epps, redshirt sophomore Lake McRee.

New for spring: Redshirt freshman Carson Tabaracci has moved from linebacker to tight end.

New for summer: Freshman Kade Eldridge will be a summer enrollee.

Stashed for the future: Four-star tight end Walker Lyons also signed with USC in the 2023 recruiting class, but he won't arrive until 2024 while serving an LDS mission.

Wildcard: Five-star tight end Duce Robinson is the only major unsigned prospect from the 2023 class, having pushed his decision to April 1, as per the last update.

In terms of returning production, McRee had just 10 catches for 106 yards and 2 TDs in 2022 to lead USC tight ends, while Epps had 3 catches for 18 yards and 2 TDs and Wolfe was limited to special teams work in three late-season games after a preseason foot injury.