TrojanSports - Star safety Talanoa Hufanga entering NFL draft, what it means for USC

Hufanga made the announcement Wednesday on Twitter that he will declare for the NFL draft, capping his Trojans tenure with a Pac-12 Defensive Player of Year award and numerous First-Team All-American honors.

USC junior safety Talanoa Hufanga couldn't have done much more to boost his NFL draft stock this season, and so it's no surprise that he is ready to forgo his senior season and move on to the next level.

Hufanga was the eighth Trojan honored as Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, and he joined a storied list of USC All-Americans, becoming the first USC player to earn any first-team All-American honors since Uchenna Nwosu and Ronald Jones II in 2017.

He led the Trojans in tackles with 62 in the shortened six-game season -- 21 more than any other player on the team -- and ranked 19th nationally with 10.33 tackles per game. Every player ahead of him on that list was a linebacker. Hufanga also led USC with 4 interceptions (coming in four straight games) and 2 forced fumbles, and he ranked second with 3 sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss. His 0.67 interceptions per game ranked tied for third nationally.

Against Washington State, with the Trojans down two of their three main linebackers, Hufanga essentially played middle linebacker for the team and had 9 tackles, a sack and an interception.

The next week against UCLA, he tallied 17 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble and 2 tackles for loss. His pick, which would have been returned for a touchdown if not for an inconsequential block in the back, helped key USC's late comeback vs. the Bruins while leading directly to a short touchdown sequence.

That two-game sequence as much as any encapsulated his impact and value to this program.

Hufanga had shown in his first two seasons that he was capable of this production, but he fully put it all together as a junior while most importantly staying healthy. Two broken collarbones on the right side and a subsequent surgery on that right shoulder after last season limited Hufanga the last two years.

That injury history will no doubt be scrutinized by NFL scouts and decision-makers, but he showed no hesitation this season as an aggressive all-around playmaker. His instincts and football IQ will be his greatest selling points moving forward, while he is about as well-respect a player in the locker room as any on this USC roster.

Overall, he leaves USC with 203 career tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, 4 interceptions, 4 forced fumbles and 12 pass breakups.

Meanwhile, his void will be a hard one to fill for the Trojans.

Presuming fellow starting safety Isaiah Pola-Mao returns next season, the Trojans could have a very intriguing competition at play for Hufanga's spot. Redshirt sophomore Chase Williams, sophomore Briton Allen and redshirt freshman Kaulana Makaula will be the returnees vying for a bigger role, while USC also brings in three highly-rated 4-star early-enrollee freshmen in Anthony Beavers, Calen Bullock and Xamarion Gordon.

The name to watch, though, might be the newest addition to the roster -- Texas transfer Xavion Alford, who was a top-150 prospect in the 2020 recruiting class. Alford was recruited to Texas by USC safeties coach Craig Naivar, who made him a major priority target while with the Longhorns and then quickly landed him again here after Alford hit the transfer portal last week.

"They need a playmaker to come right in, make some plays and help them win. They finished great this year, they need playmakers to come right in and help them secure the championship," Alford told TrojanSports.com, alluding last week to the likelihood of Hufanga moving on to the NFL.

"My expectation coming in is to win. I'm a team guy. I'll do whatever it takes for the team to win. I'm going to come right in and try to make an impact immediately."

RELATED: Xavion Alford goes in-depth on his USC transfer decision

One way or another, expect the newcomers to mount a strong push for the position.

Of the returnees, Williams has the most experience by far, logging 124 defensive snaps this season and 443 last season, per PFF, but he's been inconsistent in his extended opportunities. Makaula has played just 85 defensive snaps over the last two seasons (including only 6 this year), while Allen has logged just 46 through his first two years in the program (7 this season).

USC also has redshirt junior Greg Johnson and redshirt freshman Max Williams at the nickel safety spot. Max Williams had some nice moments while taking over for Johnson late in the season after his season-ending knee injury and seems in line for a bigger role even when Johnson returns.

Hufanga, meanwhile, is now the second Trojan to declare for the NFL draft this week following left tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker (not to mention defensive tackle Jay Tufele, who opted out before the season). Wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Tyler Vaughns and defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu are the major decisions still pending among draft-eligible players.

USC has also had attrition through the transfer portal with running back Markese Stepp, linebacker Palaie Gaoteote, defensive end Connor Murphy and kicker Chase McGrath all expressing their intentions to move on from the program.

As for Hufanga, he leaves as a favorites of the coaches, his teammates and fans alike and will be well remember despite some of the struggles the program endured the last few years.