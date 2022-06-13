For two and a half years, USC inside linebackers coach Brian Odom has had his eye on 2023 four-star linebacker Tackett Curtis, out of Many, La.

Whether it was when Odom was at Oklahoma, or now that he, head coach Lincoln Riley and defensive coordinator Alex Grinch are at USC, he's recruited Curtis like a top priority.

And during their final in-person meeting before Curtis' commitment decision later this summer, as the linebacker and his family took an official visit to USC this past weekend, the message was clear and familiar.

"I feel the main thing was just how much I felt wanted and loved and as a priority for that staff," Curtis said. "I felt like they did a great job of just putting it all out there, showing the love. They did a great job from the head coach down."

Curtis, ranked the No. 2 inside linebacker and No. 61 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, went in-depth with TrojanSports.com about his USC visit and where his recruitment stands.