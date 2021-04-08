TrojanSports - Tahj Eaddy makes it official, will leave USC to pursue pro opportunities

Tahj Eaddy makes it official, will leave USC to pursue pro opportunities
Tahj Eaddy played just one season with the USC basketball program, and yet he'll have a place in Trojans lore.
Eaddy was the second-leading scorer (13.6 points per game) on USC's Elite Eight team this year, and he hit one of the most indelible shots in recent Trojans memory with his game-winning 3-pointer in the final seconds at UCLA.
On Thursday, Eaddy made it official that he will not use the extra year of eligibility available to him and will instead pursue a professional career. The well-traveled guard will turn 25 years old this summer, so the move makes sense.
On his IG, @2Teazy announced that he will not take his bonus year and instead elect to turn pro.
Eaddy piled up big games and big shots for the Trojans as a grad transfer from Santa Clara. HIs role was uncertain when he arrived, as he started coming off the bench, but an early season injury to point guard Ethan Anderson cleared the way for Eaddy to assert himself as an offensive focal point for the team.
He had four 20-point games for the Trojans, including a season-high 29 vs. Washington State, 24 in a big late-season win over Oregon and then 20 in the Sweet 16 rematch with the Ducks while hitting 7 of 11 shots and helping send USC to the Elite Eight for the first time in 20 years.
But it was the game-winning 3 to stun UCLA, which had led the whole game, in Pauley Pavilion that will be the lasting memory many USC fans have of Eaddy.
Tahj Eaddy's clutch game-winning three in the Trojan's win over UCLA is the Play of the Week.
Tahj Eaddy’s clutch game-winning three in the Trojan’s win over UCLA is the Play of the Week.#FightOn | @PacPremierBank pic.twitter.com/ka5ndSYRB9
The Trojans are losing their top two scorers -- including Pac-12 Player of the Year Evan Mobley -- but they could return the rest of their rotation pending upcoming decisions from fellow grad transfers Isaiah White and Chevez Goodwin.
Read our full exclusive interview with USC coach Andy Enfield looking ahead to the roster rebuild.