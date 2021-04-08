TrojanSports - Tahj Eaddy makes it official, will leave USC to pursue pro opportunities

Tahj Eaddy played just one season with the USC basketball program, and yet he'll have a place in Trojans lore.

Eaddy was the second-leading scorer (13.6 points per game) on USC's Elite Eight team this year, and he hit one of the most indelible shots in recent Trojans memory with his game-winning 3-pointer in the final seconds at UCLA.

On Thursday, Eaddy made it official that he will not use the extra year of eligibility available to him and will instead pursue a professional career. The well-traveled guard will turn 25 years old this summer, so the move makes sense.