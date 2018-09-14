Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-14 15:58:37 -0500') }} football Edit

Tajwar's Take: Onus on coaches to get Trojans back on track this week

Hlpallz9zixq4lxzebmx
Tajwar Khandaker • TrojanSports.com
@tajwar002
Staff Writer

The USC coaching staff has much to prove this week.The 17-3 loss last Saturday at Stanford was one of the most disappointing football games I’ve seen in a long time -- and not just because of the f...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}