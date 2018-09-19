Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-19 17:46:30 -0500') }} football Edit

Tajwar's Take: Still potential for Clay Helton to fix USC, but time is now

Kmtybyfiokmdh8ge7rzr
USC coach Clay Helton faces a pivotal week for his program as Washington State comes to town Friday night.
Kirby Lee/USA TODAY sports
Tajwar Khandaker • TrojanSports.com
@tajwar002
Staff Writer

A quarter and a half into the game last Saturday, I didn’t think I’d be here writing another, “Why I’m Disappointed with ‘SC Football” piece like the one the Stanford game forced me to write.Now, i...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}