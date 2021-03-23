TrojanSports - Takeaways from Under Armour camp Atlanta

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Some of the nation's best high school prospects in the 2022, 2023 and 2024 recruiting classes gathered at Denmark High School for the Atlanta edition of the Under Armour All-America Camp series. The group featured five-stars such as Walter Nolen, Mykel Williams and Georgia commitment Tyre West -- all of whom play along the defensive line. Many other high profile prospects were also in attendance competing. Here are some thoughts from the event.

Five-star Georgia DE Mykel Williams running drills at UA camp in Atlanta (Sam Spiegelman, Rivals.com) (Sam Spiegelman)

THE DEFENSIVE LINE SHINES

There were multiple standout defensive linemen from the 2022, 2023 and even the 2024 classes. Headlining that group were incoming seniors Nolen, West, Williams, Donterrey Russell and Joshua White. Nolen, who possesses a strong combination of size and athleticism, easily moved linemen off the ball — quickly and forcefully. He has excellent burst, good hands and consistently generated pushback up the middle. Nolen has no shortage of suitors, including Georgia, Ohio State and Michigan. West was built to bull rush. He plays downhill and his blend of size and power is hard to withstand. He's not a finished product by any means, but the early Georgia pledge brings high upside especially with a likely move inside to tackle. Williams, a new five-star on Rivals, could play an array of positions on the defensive front. He packs raw power off the edge with a high motor. He's also enormously strong and can beat linemen with technique. Williams could play with his hand in the dirt or even be a stand-up rusher. Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, LSU and USC all covet him. Russell captured the Defensive Line MVP award and the four-star from Mississippi was electric. He's long with a massive wingspan and has some twitch coming off the edge. A four-star with connections to Mississippi State, Russell is extremely intriguing. A big stock-up defensive lineman was White, who has a great get-off and uses his hands to his advantage. White powered through the opposition and flashed some quick feet and athleticism on his next rep. He's another candidate to play inside and is likely off to the SEC next.

The 2023 defensive line discussion begins with Lebbeus LT Overton, who had arguably the smoothest rep against an All-American tackle. Overton blends speed and power well, bends with ease and made it look easy in the process. This was his first football action in months after helping Milton (Ga.) capture a state title in basketball earlier this month. Gabriel Harris is a high-motor rusher that bends well and relies on raw power to get pushback off the edge. He has a meanness to him. Alabama defensive end Kelby Collins also impressed. Another powerful rusher with quickness off the edge. Texas A&M, USC and Florida State are high on his list. Another Alabama standout was Keldrick Faulk, who turned a pair of spin moves into 1-on-1 wins. Faulk is athletic with some real athleticism and length to do damage. LSU and Alabama are high on his list. Victor Burley also looked the part and impressed with his explosiveness off the line. We also got a taste of the 2024 class in Georgia in Hevin Brown-Shuler and TA Cunningham. Brown-Shuler looks the part and generated consistent pushback on both reps, bending well as a massive defensive tackle. Cunningham made quick work of his reps, winning with explosiveness off the ball and being too strong and quick to contain. He'll be a problem for opposing offenses in the middle and off the edge with his suddenness.

SOME NOTABLE OL PERFORMANCES

Rivals250 offensive tackle Addison Nichols was stingy in pass-pro, initiating contact and consistently resetting his feet and containing the defensive lineman. Nichols is built to battle with physical pass-rushers and fell victim to a quicker rusher moving inside, but rebounded nicely. Nichols is position-versatile, too.. Florida, Georgia, Ohio State and USC will all host the Georgia four-star in June.

Anniston (Ala.) 2023 offensive lineman RyQueze McElderry rebounded from a tough rep against five-star Tyre West with one of the better reps for a lineman in the event. McElderry, a hybrid guard or tackle, anticipated the move and drove through defensive lineman for a knockdown. Florida State and South Carolina are early offers.

Another 2023 lineman with major upside is Johnathan Hughley. The 6-foot-7, 270-plus-pounder -- known as "Bo" -- has a prototypical frame for a tackle, and even though he saw action at guard, when Hughley extended his arms and drove, he was effective. He's still technically raw, but has outstanding size, long arms, power and a finisher mentality. Georgia, Georgia Tech and Florida State are involved.

Calhoun is a massive freshman at north of 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds. The 2024 tackle not only has the size, but was light on his feet and shoved a defensive end into the turf. Calhoun instantly catches the attention with size and he's ahead of the curve coming off his freshman season. Georgia, Georgia Tech, Arkansas, Michigan and Michigan State already put offers on the table.

Rivals100 OT Tyler Booker preparing ahead of UA Atlanta (Sam Spiegelman, Rivals.com) (Sam Spiegelman)

NEW FUTURECAST FOR THE GATORS

I entered a new FutureCast for Florida to keep in-state Rivals100 offensive lineman Tyler Booker home. Booker was among the top performers in the offensive line crop, looking the part of someone that could play sooner rather than later at either tackle or inside at guard. He's excellent when he extends his arms and notched a knockdown at guard. Booker spent the hour leading up to positional drills and 1-on-1s with a warm-up regimen on his own away from his peers. He's very calculated -- both on the field and in his recruitment. He noted the Gators are in his ear the most and he has his official visit locked in. Also, keep an eye on Penn State. Phil Trautwein offered Booker early when he was at Boston College and never relented — even at Penn State. Booker covets that relationship as well as the idea of helping James Franklin make history as a national championship-winning head coach.

LEGACY DB MAKING A NAME FOR HIMSELF

AJ Terrell was a five-star cornerback and first-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons ... and it appears his little brother might be following in a similar path. Avieon Terrell was amongst the top-performing defensive backs at Sunday's camp. He can press and stick with receivers up and down the field. He's able to track the ball and the receiver, and did so consistently. Clemson has already offered the younger Terrell, by the way. Another 2023 defensive back that shined was AJ Harris. The Alabama corner moved well in drill work and it translated into 1-on-1 action. He can turn and run seamlessly and makes sharp breaks on the ball. Harris, after trailing on one rep, flashed great make-up speed and jumped the route for a pick. Texas A&M, Miami and Virginia Tech have all recently offered. Three-star Powder Springs (Ga.) Hillgrove safety Emory Floyd had a case as the top performer among defensive backs. The speedster can cover like a corner and was consistently brilliant throughout the afternoon. He can turn and run with ease, play trail and has long arms to rip passes away. Floyd won against the best receivers out there and his athleticism was glaring. Georgia may be the favorite for the in-state defensive back, but Auburn, Florida, Maryland, Notre Dame and South Carolina are also in play. Four-star Marietta (Ga.) Walton cornerback Marcus Allen's frame, length and willingness to play a physical style of coverage slowed down some of the speedier pass-catchers in 1-on-1s. Allen timed his break-ups well and blanketed downfield well. Maryland, Tennessee, West Virginia and UCF have recently offered. A pair of 2023 defensive backs of note included Tallahassee (Fla.) John Paul II Catholic athlete Makari Vickers and Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove corner Kayin Lee also passed the test. Vickers was able to slow down the best pass-catchers. He moves well at 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds with early overtures from Georgia, LSU, Florida State, Miami, South Carolina and Tennessee. Lee wasn't shy about pressing All-Americans at the line and was able to shadow receivers well and time his break-ups. Auburn, Tennessee, Arkansas and Notre Dame are early offers, along with the in-state Bulldogs.

Purdue is the most recent offer for 2023 Louisiana QB Rickie Collins. (Sam Spiegelman, Rivals.com) (Sam Spiegelman)

SLICK RICK IS A QB TO KNOW FOR 2023

Collins was a headliner from the Battle New Orleans 7-on-7 tournament earlier this month and again is in the discussion as we inch toward the 2023 class. the Louisiana signal-caller was throwing with touch and outstanding accuracy downfield during Sunday’s action. A three-sport athlete, Collins’ athleticism finds a way to rear itself in all different settings, including camps. Purdue is his most recent offer, joining the likes of Virginia Tech and Arkansas. Both Notre Dame and LSU are also showing high interest.

FSU, VANDY (BASEBALL) COMMITS AMONG TOP PASS-CATCHERS

Florida State commitment Quincey McAdoo is in the conversation as the top player from Arkansas. It looks as if receiver will be his position down the road for the Seminoles and he shined there. He showcased the hands, speed and ability to make outstretched grabs away from his body while being guarded well by an elite defensive back.

The All-American running back flashed his potential as a pass-catcher out of the backfield. Alston came up with a fully extended catch in traffic as the defensive back fell to the turf. He's got great hands and made a nice cut at the end of his route. If it were a game, the Rivals250 back might've broken it for six.

Hamilton, a Vanderbilt baseball commitment, was brilliant on Sunday. He had a strong showing as a route-runner with the ability to separate in the open field and make big, crisp cuts out of his breaks. The Hoover (Ala.) standout made the catch of the day over down the sideline showcasing the hands and speed, ability to make plays downfield and holding on through contact. Football offers are on the way.

The big-framed pass-catcher was fleet-of-foot, athletic and flashed good hands and the ability to get downfield with ease. After a big showing on Sunday at tight end, Diakite committed to Vanderbilt on Monday.

Arguably the most consistent pass-catcher in attendance, Horn Lake (Miss.) wide receiver Janorris Hopson was surgical as a route-runner, making sharp cuts and able to get open in a hurry. The 6-foot-, 175-pounder doesn't overwhelm you with size, but gets downfield and makes a ton of contested catches. He's smooth with in-state Mississippi State making a strong push.