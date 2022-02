TCU DE transfer Ochaun Mathis includes USC on his top 5 list

TCU defensive end transfer Ochaun Mathis tweeted out his top 5 list of potential landing spots Thursday, including USC along with Texas, Ole Miss, Penn State and Nebraska.

Lincoln Riley made it clear USC isn't done mining the transfer portal after its early wave of 13 additions, and indeed the Trojans continue to look for experienced help at key areas of need.

Mathis, listed at 6-foot-5, 257 pounds, was a three-year starter for TCU, tallying 15.5 career sacks and 30 tackles for loss along with 131 total tackles, 13 QB hurries and 1 forced fumble.

His best season came in 2020 when he had 9 sacks and 14 TFLs. He finished 2021 with 4 sacks, 7 TFL and 5 QB hurries, earning second-team All-Big 12 honors each of the last two seasons.

Mathis was a 3-star prospect in the 2018 recruiting class out of Manor, Texas. He has two years of eligibility left.

Notably, he also played with two current Trojans and fellow TCU transfers in running back Darwin Barlow and defensive tackle Earl Barquet.

USC's biggest needs remain on both sides of the line and at outside linebacker, so Mathis would provide a significant addition if he picks the Trojans.