TrojanSports - Team Rankings: Five programs that need a season the most

Team Rankings: Five programs that need a season the most
Commitments continue to pour in on a daily basis in the oddest recruiting cycle in decades, and we haven’t even hit decommitment season yet. Here are the programs that really need a football season to be played in order to continue their hot recruiting starts.
1. MIAMI
Miami has a great defense and, with D’Eriq King at quarterback, the Hurricanes have a chance to be good this season. They need to win the division to show the local prospects that it’s worth staying home.
2. TENNESSEE
No one expects the Vols to push Georgia or Florida in the SEC East do they? Well, Vols fans do. And this elite recruiting class probably does as well. Jeremy Pruitt needs to show this class that his program is taking the next step.
3. USC
Wait, what? The last thing Clay Helton should want is a football season, right? Wrong. Without Alabama or Notre Dame on the schedule, USC could have a very good season and even add to this excellent recruiting class as a result.
4. TEXAS
Tom Herman's seat isn’t hot, but it’s very warm and he needs a solid season to get rid of any job security discussion. Texas is recruiting a solid class despite some big misses. It will be key for the Longhorns to push for a Big 12 title.
5. FLORIDA STATE
You could make a case that the Seminoles should be No. 1 on this list but there’s one problem: This isn’t a very good Florida State team returning. But Mike Norvell needs a season to feature his scheme and to show that things are heading in the right direction in Tallahassee.