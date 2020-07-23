TrojanSports - Team Rankings: Five programs that need a season the most

1. MIAMI

James Williams (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Miami has a great defense and, with D’Eriq King at quarterback, the Hurricanes have a chance to be good this season. They need to win the division to show the local prospects that it’s worth staying home.

2. TENNESSEE

Terrence Lewis (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

No one expects the Vols to push Georgia or Florida in the SEC East do they? Well, Vols fans do. And this elite recruiting class probably does as well. Jeremy Pruitt needs to show this class that his program is taking the next step.

3. USC

Jake Garcia (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Wait, what? The last thing Clay Helton should want is a football season, right? Wrong. Without Alabama or Notre Dame on the schedule, USC could have a very good season and even add to this excellent recruiting class as a result.

4. TEXAS

Jalen Milroe (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Tom Herman's seat isn’t hot, but it’s very warm and he needs a solid season to get rid of any job security discussion. Texas is recruiting a solid class despite some big misses. It will be key for the Longhorns to push for a Big 12 title.

5. FLORIDA STATE

Branden Jennings (Rivals.com)