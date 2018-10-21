SALT LAKE CITY, Utah -- Offensive coordinator Tee Martin has reiterated time and again this fall how this is going to be a process for his unit, how the USC offense is still learning about itself with a true freshman quarterback and so on.

Well, the Trojans are seven games into that process and now coming off their worst showing yet.

Playing a top-10 defense in Utah, USC mustered only 205 offensive yards with 84 of those coming in a meaningless fourth quarter of an already-decided 41-28 loss to the Utes. The freshman quarterback, JT Daniels, completed just 6 of 16 passes for 89 yards, 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions. And the running game was again nowhere to be found with 73 yards (41 of which came in that final quarter).

The fans are beyond frustrated, but what about Martin?

To his credit, he stopped on his way to the team buses Saturday night and answered every question lobbed his way -- whether the answers are what this beleaguered fan base wants to hear or not.

"Not frustrated," Martin said. "I'm pissed that we lost the game, but I'm understanding too we're relatively young and a lot of young players are playing and getting better as we go. So I'm not discouraged, I'm not down. Obviously, I want to look at where we can be better and where we broke down, whether it was run game, pass game, third down, whatever it was.

"But I'm hopeful. I'm a positive spirit with these guys. I want to win every game, but tonight's a tough loss just because I felt like we could do better with a team playing Cover-2."