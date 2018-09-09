Ticker
Tests show nothing serious with USC QB JT Daniels' hand injury

USC coach Clay Helton watches freshman QB JT Daniels warm up before the game Saturday at Stanford.
Kirby Lee/USA TODAY sports
Ryan Young • TrojanSports.com
USC fans saw a panic-inducing sight Saturday evening as freshman quarterback JT Daniels stayed off the field for the Trojans' second offensive series while getting his hand looked at by the medical...

