Texas DE Jadyn Ramos commits to USC for 2025 ahead of signing day

The February signing period has lost some of its luster over the years. Nowadays, most of the heavy recruiting work is done earlier in the cycle and most of the senior recruits are signed by December ahead of the spring semester with many of them making their way to college campuses by January.
Still, there are a few late bloomers or recruits who fall through the cracks that programs add late in the cycle.
One of those recruits announced his commitment to USC on Tuesday to become the 23rd member of the Trojans' 2025 class, which ranks 15th nationally.
6-foot-5, 240-pound defensive end Jadyn Ramos announced his pledge to USC on Tuesday ahead of the opening of the regular signing period this week.
The Conroe, Texas star has flown below the radar for many programs, but his production is something that grabbed the attention of the USC staff. Ramos finished his senior season with some eye-popping numbers including 18 sacks and 36.5 tackles for loss plus 73 total tackles and 4 forced fumbles.
There will be a lot for defensive line coaches Eric Henderson and Shaun Nua to work with when Ramos arrives on campus, and some Power 4 programs had already taken notice.
Ramos added offers from the likes of Kansas State, Pittsburgh and Kansas earlier in the process but had been focused on some smaller schools throughout the fall. UTEP hosted Ramos for an official visit in November, but things had been quiet in his recruitment since that point.
He never announced an offer from USC but the Trojans became involved in pursuing the two-star recruit leading to his decision Tuesday.
Ramos joins a star-studded class that also features five-star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart along the front plus Gus Cordova, Cash Jacobsen and Floyd Boucard.
Unsigned prospects can put pen to paper beginning Wednesday when the regular signing period gets underway.