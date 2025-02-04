Texas DE Jadyn Ramos commits to USC for 2025 ahead of signing day

The February signing period has lost some of its luster over the years. Nowadays, most of the heavy recruiting work is done earlier in the cycle and most of the senior recruits are signed by December ahead of the spring semester with many of them making their way to college campuses by January.

Still, there are a few late bloomers or recruits who fall through the cracks that programs add late in the cycle.

One of those recruits announced his commitment to USC on Tuesday to become the 23rd member of the Trojans' 2025 class, which ranks 15th nationally.

6-foot-5, 240-pound defensive end Jadyn Ramos announced his pledge to USC on Tuesday ahead of the opening of the regular signing period this week.