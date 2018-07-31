It might surprise you to know he’s the elder statesmen of the receiving corps. And he seems to be on the cusp of making a leap. Pittman’s emergence in the second half of last season showed a potentially dominant receiver with the size and athleticism to take over games (ask Stanford). His ability to win at the point of attack and his massive catching radius make him the perfect complement to a rookie quarterback. He looks like a good bet to lead the team in touchdown receptions, but he’s capable of much more.