The 12 Most Valuable Trojans
We know there's no single position, in football or in all of sports, as important as quarterback. But with USC still figuring out who that will be in 2018, we examine the rest of the roster and identify who are its most valuable players. Criterion includes past production, position depth, projected impact and perceived value to the team's success heading into training camp.
12. AJENE HARRIS, nickel back
The incumbent starter at the nickel position, Harris has been a key figure in the Trojans secondary since switching from wide receiver two years ago. The senior is now one of the most important voices on the defense. He’s also one of its most improved players. USC needs that trend to continue after losing two of its biggest contributors in the defensive backfield.
11. JORDAN IOSEFA, outside linebacker
The task is simple but challenging: replace Uchenna Nwosu. Iosefa, a frequently used backup last year, tallied 31 tackles while manning multiple positions. He’s a personal favorite of defensive coordinator Clancy Pendergast, who covets his positional flexibility but has stressed Iosefa’s need at strong-side linebacker. Expectations are high as he heads into his junior year, despite this being his first rodeo as a full-time starter.
10. MICHAEL PITTMAN, wide receiver
It might surprise you to know he’s the elder statesmen of the receiving corps. And he seems to be on the cusp of making a leap. Pittman’s emergence in the second half of last season showed a potentially dominant receiver with the size and athleticism to take over games (ask Stanford). His ability to win at the point of attack and his massive catching radius make him the perfect complement to a rookie quarterback. He looks like a good bet to lead the team in touchdown receptions, but he’s capable of much more.
