TrojanSports - The best social media reaction from USC's Early Signing Day

While the anticipation and buildup to National Signing Day -- or the Early Signing Period, whatever you want to call it these days -- is entertaining, so too is the reaction that comes as the National Letters of Intent start rolling in across the country.

We've rounded up the best reaction on USC Twitter from Wednesday in reflecting back on the Trojans' big day as they moved to No. 8 in the Rivals recruiting rankings with 19 early signees plus a high-profile transfer.

(**Excluding the official signing announcements from USC, which we rounded up yesterday**)

RELATED: Putting USC's early signing class in proper perspective | Detailed scouting reports on every USC signee