TrojanSports - The best social media reaction from USC's Early Signing Day

The best social media reaction from USC's Early Signing Day
While the anticipation and buildup to National Signing Day -- or the Early Signing Period, whatever you want to call it these days -- is entertaining, so too is the reaction that comes as the National Letters of Intent start rolling in across the country.
We've rounded up the best reaction on USC Twitter from Wednesday in reflecting back on the Trojans' big day as they moved to No. 8 in the Rivals recruiting rankings with 19 early signees plus a high-profile transfer.
(**Excluding the official signing announcements from USC, which we rounded up yesterday**)
RELATED: Putting USC's early signing class in proper perspective | Detailed scouting reports on every USC signee
BLVD Studios ...
𝗡𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗦𝗶𝗴𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗗𝗮𝘆 𝗕𝗧𝗦— USC Football (@USC_FB) December 16, 2020
“Very excited about this group. As much as they are talented, they are great people and great students and fit our culture.”
- @USCCoachHelton#BLVDBound🌴 pic.twitter.com/GCCDLoalJF
Coaches spotlight signees
Just the beginning, but it’s time to take back what’s ours #TAKERS #BlvdBound !! In Marcus Peters voice “We ain’t done yet” #FightOn ✌🏽 #TakeBackTheWest pic.twitter.com/SS58VcIgEz— Donte Williams (@CoachDee_USC) December 17, 2020
LIONS HANG WITH LIONS!!💯@JaxsonDart @millermoss7 #FightOn✌️ pic.twitter.com/4DnHCvQyMf— Graham Harrell (@CoachHarrellUSC) December 17, 2020
We added two GROWN MEN to our family today!! Let’s go to work @mtrigg_23 & @lake_mcree #FightOn✌️ pic.twitter.com/UaI3IEfdHb— John David Baker (@coach_jdbaker) December 17, 2020
Nothing like joining the TROJAN family! Now let’s get to work!#TakeBackTheWest ✌️ pic.twitter.com/ieFu9qkZbM— Mike Jinks (@CoachJinks) December 17, 2020
🗣 “Today was a good day!” ✌🏾@kyron___hudson @mike3jack @JosephManjack pic.twitter.com/iwURXQx40N— Keary Colbert (@kearycolbert) December 17, 2020
The dawn of a new era upfront. You can run... but you can’t hide. #SILVERBACK#FightOn ✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/2V3kJwx1CF— Vic So'oto (@Coach_Sooto) December 17, 2020
I am fired up! The future is Bright! Let’s Roll! ✌🏻✌🏻 pic.twitter.com/YOkAHEIFoJ— Tim Drevno (@CoachDrev) December 17, 2020
.@CoachDrev knows exactly what he's looking for as he landed three 6'5+ 300+ offensive lineman that all hail from winning, well-coached programs.— Spencer Harris (@S_HarrisUSC) December 17, 2020
Unsung heroes - @CoachV_USC and @CoachVandermade https://t.co/lfMtotXEys
.@Coach_Naivar demands the most out of his players on the field...so he expects to land only the best in recruiting.— Spencer Harris (@S_HarrisUSC) December 17, 2020
Unsung heroes - @DaGman7 and @Ballhawk__8 https://t.co/F3buj14rkY
.@CoachTOrlando preaches run and hit...so that's exactly what he finds in Tacoma, Washington— Spencer Harris (@S_HarrisUSC) December 17, 2020
Unsung hero - @CaliHutch_17 https://t.co/ucCtieGzeU
Dunking on folks in Galen & the Coli!😂#FightOn✌️ https://t.co/p1Tpm0dEFt— John David Baker (@coach_jdbaker) December 16, 2020
USC signees reaction
If you only knew what i was up against .... all american🇺🇸⚔️ @dnielphoto @ricobmedia pic.twitter.com/RAXf8vyn89— Prophet “Peanut Butter” Brown 🇵🇦 (@ProphetPb) December 17, 2020
Ain't this what they've been waitin' for?— KYRON WARE-HUDSON🇬🇧 (@kyron___hudson) December 17, 2020
You ready?...🖤 FIGHT ON ✌🏾❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/tYRZXZTSf9
FEELS GOOD TO BE A TROJAN!!✌🏾✌🏾❤️💛 #FightOn pic.twitter.com/85jUYlFTK7— KYRON WARE-HUDSON🇬🇧 (@kyron___hudson) December 17, 2020
Thank you for everything mom, love you more than you know. This is just the beginning for us✌🏼 https://t.co/htTx7R0ish— Miller Moss (@millermoss7) December 17, 2020
Photos from #USC 4-star QB Miller Moss’ signing ceremony today. Moss is not only one of the Trojans’ highest-ranked recruits, but he was a galvanizing leader in the class trying to bring other prospects aboard. Will be fun to see what he does in his Trojans career. pic.twitter.com/CSyDoYnFh4— Ryan Young (@RyanYoungRivals) December 16, 2020
Mane how Yall boys feelin Out West? #TakeBackWest21✌🏾🌴— Brandon (BC) Campbell 4🌟 RB (@2021BC) December 17, 2020
.@2021BC is not only signing to play running back at USC...he signed his NLI with a quill! pic.twitter.com/HRoXJ9ZF85— Ari Alexander (@KPRC2Ari) December 16, 2020
Want to thank everyone from Family Friends and Coaches that has helped guide me leaving to today 🙏 I am Grateful to announce this morning I officially signed with the University of Southern California!!!! #FightOn✌️ @parker3271 @hastingsfbbears @coachcarter1911 @Coach_Woodard pic.twitter.com/gWR42l4MuF— JosephManjackIV (@JosephManjack) December 16, 2020
Fight on ❤️💛✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/uJZEm6sALG— Trigg (@mtrigg_23) December 16, 2020
Signed on the dotted line. #FightOn #EarlySigningDay pic.twitter.com/BlEw2H1y6c— Battle Tested Photography, LLC (@btp_llc1) December 17, 2020
⭐NATIONAL SIGNING DAY⭐.....✍🏽— ♠️QUANTUM 96♠️ (@NINETY6Q) December 17, 2020
Desert Pines High School Football
Class of 2021 🎓
MESSAGE:!!! "Real Conversation"
Coach David Hill @DHill39 #DPP@iamphase1 @phase1football@RossBraezhon @kiiingmalik @mike3jack @cba_darrien @TiaoaliiS @vailea52 pic.twitter.com/ilzx0W9kn7
Official.. Fight on✌🏾 https://t.co/bdUxgYh5Il— Colin Mobley (@selfmadecee_) December 16, 2020
I 1000% trust that this program will have me where I need to be. I’m ready to work. #FightOn #USC ✌🏾 https://t.co/ur299RFXP4— Julien Simon (@_JulienSimon) December 16, 2020
Ready to roll✌🏾✌🏾✌🏾 #RuntheScene #FightOn https://t.co/YNMCFDso5M— Mason Murphy (@big_murf77) December 16, 2020
Officially a Trojan !! LETS WORKKK— Jaylin Smith (@jayliinn_1k) December 16, 2020
Hardly slept last night thinking about my NLI.... Let’s goooooo ‼️‼️‼️ https://t.co/prKKZEB9AN— Xamarion Gordon (@XamarionG) December 16, 2020
Official a Trojan it’s go time let’s work!!! ✌️❤️— King_bullock3 (@CalenBullock) December 16, 2020
Muir High School's Calen Bullock signing with USC pic.twitter.com/73DTcdIsoZ— Fred J. Robledo 👨🏻💻 (@SGVNSports) December 17, 2020
Commitment Day! Today was a culmination of over a decades worth of work! @JaxsonDart would call it fun! A life long goal was fulfilled! I can’t wait to see where this @USC_FB journey takes you! Thank You @UHSAAinfo and @RobCuff_UHSAA ! pic.twitter.com/GBHpcKfm0o— Brandon Dart (@brandon_dart) December 17, 2020
So thankful for these guys❕❤️💛 https://t.co/ochmqQ6gx8— Jaxson Dart (@JaxsonDart) December 16, 2020
Congrats to @JaxsonDart on his commitment to @USC_FB to play for @USCCoachHelton !!! @HSFBamerica @ESPNCFB @bangulo @keelyismyname @MaxPreps @Zack_Poff_MP @PrepUtah @RileyJensen @KjarEric @DNewsRewind @DNewsPreps @kslsports @TalkinSports2 @Davefox2 @bcavi68 @canyonsdistrict pic.twitter.com/e1l5SgwJ7A— CornerCanyonFootball (@CCHSFOOTBALL_) December 16, 2020
.@CalallenCats @tybuchanan75 ready for next step with @USC_FB @dctf @STFUnltd @Riosportslive https://t.co/02u7Vym2Hp via @Caller_Len— Caller Sports (@CallerSports) December 17, 2020
Can’t wait to work...🤞🏿❤️ https://t.co/piT7xRGcUU— Maximus Gibbs (@gibbs_maximus) December 16, 2020
I swear I couldn’t sleep last night— DreamChaser🏁🏁 (@BeaversAnthony) December 16, 2020
It’s truly An Honor #FightOn ✌🏽 https://t.co/llty49cOuo— ishmael sopsher (@isopsher) December 16, 2020
Official! @JayToia_102 signs with @USC_FB. Honored to have such a phenomenal student athlete on our campus! God Speed! @USCCoachHelton @5hendo @CoachDiles @Athletics_GBHS @vcspreps @latsondheimer @Tarek_Fattal @SVAcorn @TheAcornSports pic.twitter.com/D9f0N77VN2— Grace Football (@GBHSLancersFB) December 16, 2020
Recruiting department reaction
Personnel staff that has taken on more jobs outside their responsibilities than anyone wants to know...@Paul_Fox_ @ThisIsTreyJ— Spencer Harris (@S_HarrisUSC) December 17, 2020
Recruiters/Relationship-Builders that keep their phone plugged in at all times and spend countless hours on FaceTime...@DaGman7 @Ballhawk__8
Three future full-time coaches that work tirelessly day in and day out for the betterment of the program to build relationships and land the guys we need to...@CoachDoege @CaliHutch_17 @CoachV_USC— Spencer Harris (@S_HarrisUSC) December 17, 2020
Finally the newly-founded creative department that has successfully repositioned and pushed our brand and program to new heights in anticipation of the new age of NIL...@alexhverdugo @WillTStout @__AndrewStewart @DESIGNWITHDAN @santinostancato @ThisIsMikeJones @ColinPritts— Spencer Harris (@S_HarrisUSC) December 17, 2020
Thankful for the opportunity to work with a visionary like @S_HarrisUSC that’s taking USC to new heights. @Paul_Fox_ @DaGman7 @Ballhawk__8 are the superstars that make this recruiting machine go!— Trey Johnson (@ThisIsTreyJ) December 17, 2020
Looking forward to finishing out this class! ✌️ https://t.co/uryHJLCCIA
Always grateful for the opportunities @S_HarrisUSC has given me and to work with passionate unsung hero’s like @DaGman7 @Ballhawk__8 @ThisIsTreyJ. Let’s continue to build a lasting legacy at @USC_FB . #FightOn https://t.co/TM0ZyWlZuN— Paul “Drew” Fox (@Paul_Fox_) December 17, 2020
Honestly y’all make things so fun to which I love coming to John McKay. It doesn’t even feel like a job it feels like I get to come kick it with the homies talk football, watch football and build relationships with kids.— Armond Hawkins (@Ballhawk__8) December 17, 2020
UCLA rivalry extends to recruiting
Real recognize real. FAKES get exposed!! 😎 https://t.co/ZZgJB9VgB2— Vic So'oto (@Coach_Sooto) December 16, 2020
They tried with the lies.. Dont worry I wont forget‼️— gavin morris (@DaGman7) December 16, 2020