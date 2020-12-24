TrojanSports - The end of season PFF grades, snap counts and conclusions for USC's offense

A year ago, USC offensive coordinator Graham Harrell was seemingly attached to every notable job opening around the country -- high-profile coordinator jobs at both the college and NFL level, head coaching searches, etc.

USC rewarded him with a lucrative three-year contract extension to stay in Los Angeles, and optimism was exceedingly high entering 2020 with a young star QB in Kedon Slovis, a wealth of riches at the wide receiver position, a deep stable of talented running backs who all brought a little something different to the table and ... significant questions about the offensive line.

Ultimately, the latter proved to be as significant as the rest of that list. Add in some unexpected fluttering passes and bad interceptions from Slovis that were uncharacteristic from his freshman surge, and a run game that could never quite get going -- due to some combination of the struggles up front and the lack of adjustments and solutions from the coaching staff.

Altogether, this was not quite the offensive showcase many were expecting, as USC (5-1) finished its season ranked 32nd nationally in scoring (33.3 points per game) and 50th in total offense (416.7 yards per game.)

The scoring was on par with the Trojans' 32.5 PPG from last season, but the total production dipped from 454.0 YPG when USC was a top-20 offense a year ago.

Ironically, head coach Clay Helton had made a big deal about a boost in the rushing game being the perceived difference between his program and the top offenses in the country and a major emphasis for 2020. Instead, the Trojans went backwards, ranking 120th out of 127 FBS teams in rushing at 97.33 yards per game (down from 118.23 last year).

It won't surprise USC fans to learn that is the second-worst total in the program record book (which goes back to 1948), behind 2001 (87.7 rushing YPG), and also only the second season below 100 rushing YPG in the storied history of this program.

In contrast to the positive glow for the offense coming off that 2019 campaign and the projected optimism for the year ahead, the storylines around the unit this offseason will instead be the rushing struggles and the offensive line concerns overall.

But certainly, there were highlights and bright spots as well.

With that said, we take a comprehensive look at the 2020 USC offense with the help of PFF's season grades, snap counts and advanced data.

RELATED: Using the PFF grades, snap counts and advanced stats to put USC's defensive season in perspective