Ryan Hilinski committed to South Carolina in early April but has picked up scholarship offers from prestigious football programs ever since.

Ohio State, UCLA and USC are among the schools that have offered scholarships to the product of Orange Lutheran HS since his decision. The Trojan coaches offered Hilinski at a summer camp where he competed against current 2019 USC quarterback commit Kedon Slovis.

TrojanSports.com has caught up with Hilinski multiple times since that scholarship offer was made. He's expressed interest in USC while maintaining that his college future is already set in stone.

His father, Mark Hilinski, has a similar take on his son's college football future. He doesn't see Ryan becoming a Trojan.

"It’s a tough path we are on and I don’t want it misinterpreted that we as a family and Ryan as a player aren’t grateful for the interest in Ryan," Hilinski said. "We wish the best of luck to the Trojans this and every year. We are very close to many of the players and soon to be players."

Hilinski feels confident his son will end up at the East Coast USC. In fact, the entire Hilinski family plans to move to South Carolina with Ryan. When asked if his family is looking for real estate in the Palmetto State, Hilinski confirmed they are.

"Yes, that is true," Hilinski said.

He's very confident his family will find housing and move with Ryan for his college football career.

"I know we will," Hilinski said when asked if he's confident the move out of state will happen. "Not on top of him, but near enough. Kelly’s going to make his way there too."

If his son committed to UCLA or USC, it would save the family a lot of money and pain with moving. Columbia, S.C. is more than 2300 miles away from Orange, Calif. But Hilinski says the distance from familiar surroundings doesn't matter.

In fact, moving might be a reprieve from psychological pain.

The Hilinski family is still dealing with the tragic death of middle brother Tyler and that will factor into Ryan's college football career.



"I’m afraid that we have been dealt a very devastating blow to our family," Hilinski said. "Tyler was such an amazing son, brother, friend and teammate and player. We miss him more, not less, each day. It would be very difficult to walk into those stadiums again that we cheered so hard for our guy number three feeling this way. The Pac-12 is a great conference and the Trojans are a great team. They have several talented quarterbacks on the roster today and offered several 2019 quarterbacks before Ryan. I don’t think they need anymore. Regardless, the Pac-12 might be too much for our family."

When asked how confident he is that his son will end up as a Gamecock, and not playing somewhere else outside the West Coast, Hilinski says he expects his son to end up in black and garnet.

"Very," Hilinski said. "It’s a long season and Ryan is excited to compete this year and continue to work hard and improve his game. Coach (Will) Muschamp and staff have made us feel very welcomed at South Carolina. As have the students, athletes and fan base and administration-we are all very grateful for their love and support."