It's well known that USC has so far been unable to reel in a 2020 quarterback prospect to replace former 5-star commit Bryce Young, who flipped to Alabama in September and signed with the Crimson Tide in December.

Since then, USC gained no traction in a too-late attempt at 4-star QB CJ Stroud (who signed with Ohio State), tried unsuccessfully to get 4-star Jayden de Laura to hold off on signing until February (he signed with Washington State in December) and most recently lost out on 3-star QB Blake Shapen, who visited the Trojans this month but committed to Baylor on Sunday.

But USC still needs a quarterback in this class. The top of the depth chart may be stacked right now with rising sophomore Kedon Slovis a budding star, 2018 starter JT Daniels expected to return from his knee injury and veteran Matt Fink in the fold for one more year. Fink will be gone after this year, though, and it remains to be seen if Daniels opts to stay if he doesn't find his way on the field this coming fall.

The Trojans have 4-star QB Jake Garcia (La Habra HS) committed in the 2021 class and they'll look to add a second quarterback in that cycle as well, but they still want to have another on the roster come fall.

Which leads their pursuit now all the way to ... Argentina.

That's right. After learning Sunday night it would not land Shapen, USC extended an offer to Boise State QB commit Cade Fennegan, who is set to complete a two-year church mission in Rosario, Argentina early this summer. Trojans offensive coordinator Graham Harrell had previously recruited Fennegan out of high school while coaching at North Texas.